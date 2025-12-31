25,000 Americans apply for just 1,000 jobs at new federal Tech Force

Hot on the heels of the U.S. government's announcement of the Tech Force combing for 1,000 new recruits, 25 times that number of Americans have sent in their resumes to the cross-agency technology team.



The Tech Force, announced mid-month, urged the country's best and brightest to head to its website to apply for short-term federal employment. Over the ensuing week, that number has risen to at least 25,000, according to Scott Kupor, the director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

'Tech Force will tackle the most complex and large-scale civic and defense challenges of our era.'

With a two-year government contract worth as much as $200,000, recruits will be part of an "elite group" of tech specialists hired to "accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) implementation" and solve critical tech challenges.

The unprecedented new group will primarily recruit those early in their careers, the Tech Force website explained, who specialize in engineering, AI, cybersecurity, data analytics, or project management in tech. Those brought on board can expect to implement AI programs and applications, modernize data, and provide digital service delivery at federal agencies.

"Backed by the White House, Tech Force will tackle the most complex and large-scale civic and defense challenges of our era," the outfit promised. "From administering critical financial infrastructure at the Treasury Department to advancing cutting-edge programs at the Department of Defense, and everything in between."

Hires can look forward to working with agency leadership and "leading technology companies" to train and engage with senior management from partnered companies. The government openly states that once Tech Forcers are finished with their training program, they will seek employment at the partnering private-sector companies in order to demonstrate "the value of combining civil service with technical expertise."

Along with the competitive high salaries, the government program says it provides benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, and "performance-based awards."

The duties and scope of the Tech Force varied to a great degree, with the official website providing a lengthy list of federal agencies that participants can expect to be placed within. These included the Departments of War, Treasury, State, Labor, Commerce, Energy, Health and Human Services, Interior, Housing & Urban Development, Transportation, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs.

Other agencies like the Small Business Administration, IRS, and Office of Personnel Management were also noted.

Photo by Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images

Readers on X had mixed reactions to open recruitment, with several hoping the program would only be open to Americans and others sarcastically saying that it probably should not be filled "with Indians."

The application form goes through the USA Jobs website.

The official account for the Young Republicans of Texas said the program could be an effective way to prove that there are "plenty of qualified Americans" in the tech field.

At the same time, others worried about a dystopian future that could arise from combining advanced technology and the Treasury Department.

