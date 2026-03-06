Mamdani allies push to ban chatbots from answering questions about law, medicine, and psychology

New York state senators are looking to gatekeep information from more than a dozen professions.

In an alleged attempt to block AI chatbots from providing harmful advice to users, New York Democrats have proposed a bill targeting any program that is "impersonating certain licensed professionals."

'A chatbot user would also be allowed to bring civil action against the chatbot provider.'

The bill would prohibit a chatbot from giving "substantive responses," information, or advice that when taken by a "natural person" would constitute illegal advice or practice. Specifically, it would relate to occupations that require licensing.

The legislation specifically referred to professions listed under official New York state articles and includes the following: medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, physical therapy, pharmacy, nursing, podiatry, optometry, engineering, architecture, psychology, social work, and mental health services (including various counselors, therapists, and "psychoanalysts").

If passed into law, a chatbot user would also be allowed to bring civil action against the chatbot provider to recover damages, attorneys' fees, and any money spent as a result of following the AI's advice.

First proposed in April 2025, the bill (S7263) is sponsored by state Senator Kristen Gonzalez (D) of the 59th district, with co-sponsors state Senators Michelle Hinchey (D), John C. Liu (D), and Julia Salazar (D).

According to outlet City & State New York, Hinchey appears to be the only one of the senators who did not endorse Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his campaign.

The bill recently passed through the Internet and Technology Committee of New York with a 6-0 vote and will now go to the state Senate floor.

An interesting and perhaps overlooked part of the bill — aside from the fact that it mirrors a 2024 "South Park" episode — includes the declaration that chatbot providers must provide "clear, conspicuous, and explicit notice to users" that they are interacting with AI.

The notice would have to appear in easily legible language, in the same format the chatbot is using. This would likely avoid confusion for consumers who are wondering if a business' support platform is utilizing prewritten answers, providing human customer support, or simply using an AI chatbot assistance program.

