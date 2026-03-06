Here’s why your iCloud is full — and how to fix it

This has probably happened to you at least once: You’re excited to upgrade your iPhone to a shiny new model. You get it all set up with your data and apps. Everything’s ready to go. Then you see it — that glaring red alert in your Settings app that says you’re out of storage. “How is that possible?” you wonder, and rightfully so. Your new phone shouldn’t already be out of storage! Should you buy more? It depends on what that alert actually means and what you can do about it. Let me explain.

iPhone storage explained

Your iPhone comes with two types of storage: local and cloud.

Local storage is the physical storage on your device that saves your apps, settings, data, and more. This is the option you choose when you purchase your phone, and once you walk out of the store, it can’t be changed. You’re stuck with it until the next time you upgrade your device. Most new iPhones come with 256GB or more, but if your device is a little older, it could have even less.

Apple wants you to buy more iCloud storage, even if you don’t necessarily need it.

Cloud storage, or more specifically iCloud storage, is the storage plan attached directly to your Apple account that backups and syncs your apps, settings, and data. All accounts come with 5GB of free storage, and unlike local storage, iCloud can be expanded, to anywhere from 50GB to 12TB, for a recurring monthly fee.

The only way your new iPhone can be out of storage is if you downgraded the storage capacity to an option less than your previous device (for instance, if your old iPhone was a 512GB model and your new one only has 256GB) and your apps no longer fit. Alternatively, iCloud will show an alert when it’s full. Eight times out of 10, the iCloud storage is the problem.

How to check storage levels on iPhone

To be certain, there’s an easy way to check the local storage in your iPhone, as well as the storage in your iCloud account.

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

For local storage, open the Settings app. Tap “General,” then open “iPhone Storage.” It may take a few seconds to a minute for this screen to fully populate, so give it a moment. Once the chart shows up, you’ll see a complete breakdown of your iPhone’s local storage, including downloaded applications, music, photos, messages, and other system data. This is a great way to see which apps take up the most space on your device, and the recommendations section may also tell you which apps you can offload based on your usage habits. If you’re almost out of local storage, you can delete apps from this screen by tapping on an app and hitting the “Delete App” button.

Screenshots by Zach Laidlaw

To check iCloud storage, head back to the beginning of the Settings app. Tap your name at the top of the screen, then “iCloud.” This page shows you a comprehensive breakdown of all the data synced to your iCloud account. To take an even closer look, tap on “Storage” at the top. From here, you can see capacity totals for your device backups, iCloud Drive files, photos, messages, and iCloud-connected apps. If you’re almost out of iCloud storage, you can either upgrade to a higher-tier storage plan, or you can delete old files from your iCloud account to make more room.

Before you do anything, though, there’s one last thing everyone with a new iPhone should do first.

Screenshots by Zach Laidlaw

The real reason your iCloud storage is full

For those with a brand-new iPhone and a storage capacity alert, your iCloud storage is most likely full because a backup of your old iPhone is still saved on your account, taking up vital space that your new iPhone needs for its own backup.

From the main iCloud settings page, tap on “iCloud Backup” to see a complete list of your backed-up Apple devices. This should include your new iPhone, your old iPhone, and possibly an iPad (if you own one). Next, you need to delete the backup of your old phone to make room for your new device.

WARNING: After you delete the backup of your old phone, you will not have a current backup of any iPhone at all until you back up the new model. That means that if something happens to your new phone before you back it up, you will lose some data attached to the phone (like your home screen layout, app settings, and other local files). Other files you have synced to iCloud – like Notes, Messages, Photos, etc. — are not at risk of being lost or deleted. Still, this is why you should immediately run a backup of your new phone to make sure all your data is still safe and secure.

To delete the backup of your old iPhone, tap on your old device, and select “Turn Off and Delete from iCloud” to seal the deal. Lastly, from the same iCloud backup page, select “Back Up Now.” This will create a new backup file for your new device.

Screenshots by Zach Laidlaw

You probably don’t need more storage

As you can see, local iPhone storage and cloud-based iCloud storage are connected to each other, and although you need both of them to keep your device synced and running properly, they’re not the same. The worst part is that Apple doesn’t make a clear enough distinction between the two when one runs out.

The truth is that Apple wants you to buy more iCloud storage, even if you don’t necessarily need it. This is why the company still provides only 5GB of free storage while competitors offer much more. Luckily, there are more ways you can free up storage on iPhone, both from the device and the cloud.

In some cases, iCloud storage upgrades are unavoidable, especially if you own multiple Apple devices backed up to the cloud. But if your old phone was backed up to iCloud without any storage warnings, your new phone will also likely fit after you make room.

Whatever you do, check your physical storage and iCloud storage capacities before you purchase more. There’s a high chance you don’t need an upgrade.