This new laser farming technique could free us from pesticides — forever

Farming with lasers will make you healthier — here's how.

An attachment, powered by artificial intelligence, could save farmers from a seemingly ever-present headache, while producing a higher yield than ever before.

'[This] is now the cheapest way to control weeds in the vegetable fields.'

This laser farming technique uses powerful 240-watt lasers, high-resolution cameras, Nvidia processors, and nearly two dozen simple LED lights.

The operation is called "laser weeding," and it comes from company Carbon Robotics, which has developed technology to destroy weeds with lasers while keeping crops intact, seemingly eliminating the need for pesticides that contain harmful chemicals.

"Optimal thermal energy destroys the meristem, stopping regrowth and returning weeds to organic biomass," the company says on its website.

The machine looks almost like a UFO when in action, with lights flashing and little puffs of smoke coming off the ground. The "LaserWeeder" is slowly pulled over the crops and targets weeds — using AI programming to identify them — and takes them out with a laser.

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently promoted the technique on "The Joe Rogan Experience," telling the host that one farmer he interviewed in Texas had dropped her costs from $1,500 per acre (to pay for pesticides and labor) to $300 per acre.

"It's a million-dollar machine, which sounds like a lot, but you got 8,000 acres and you're paying $1,500 an acre per growing season," Kennedy explained.

"[This] is now the cheapest way to control weeds in the vegetable fields. ... It kills the weeds at every stage of their life," he continued. "It identifies their species and kills them instantly, all the way down through their root system by exploding them with this laser."

Kennedy went further and said for farmers who are using the machine, they've seen a "30% increase in productivity" on the farm.

"It's a million-dollar machine, but it pays back," he reiterated.

Rogan asked a few simple questions about the machinery, including whether it would impact food and if it could be used for bugs.

The answers to those questions were "no" and "yes," respectively.

"They can do it for bugs too. ... They identify them and zap them," Kennedy claimed, while adding there is no "impact" on the food.

According to Carbon Robotics, the machinery lowers weed control costs by 80% per year and kills 99% of weeds that grow around carrots, herbs, onions, and leafy greens.

