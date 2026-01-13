The media’s ‘confusion’ over RFK Jr.’s diet guidelines is either fake — or just stupid

The media is either playing dumb when it comes to the Department of Health and Human Services’ recent changes to the federal dietary guidelines — or the media is actually just dumb.

“Kennedy’s nutrition guidelines raise questions,” one article from Axios is headlined.

“They are so disingenuous with, I mean, literally everything. ... I do believe that they’re dumb, but it makes them look so dumb that they can’t understand just basics, just the basics,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

As for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Gonzales explains, “He’s just taking the classic food pyramid and turning it upside down.”

“It’s what we needed to do this whole time. It prioritizes eating real, whole foods, way more protein and healthy fats and vegetables and fruits. It’s OK to eat healthy fats and limit carbs and grains, especially the ultra-processed ones. That should not be confusing to, I don’t know, anyone who’s been paying attention. Like, eat real food,” she says.

“That’s three words. Three words. None of them are complex. Eat real food. Each have one syllable actually. So it’s three words, three syllables. ... What they should have been confused with is the old pyramid that we were given because like, oh, we should actually eat what, 11 servings of bread, cereal, rice, and pasta a day. I mean, that’s always been absolutely absurd,” she adds.

While the left often calls RFK Jr. a “crazy conspiracy crackpot nut job” who is neither a scientist nor a doctor, Gonzales points out that “he’s a 71-year-old with a six pack.”

“Something tells me I should trust that guy with my diet. I’m going to trust him on what to eat, especially considering that this country has been getting fatter and sicker for years under the previous guidance,” she adds.

