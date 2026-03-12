WATCH: Talarico self-owns when he warns fascism will 'be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross'

James Talarico, the Democratic nominee hoping to succeed Republican John Cornyn in the U.S. Senate, routinely concern-mongers about traditional Christian views and their influence on American society.

For instance, Talarico stressed during his recent interview with CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert the supposed need to confront "Christian nationalism" — a catchall term he and other radicals use to describe their ideological foes who also happen to be Christian in a nation almost entirely founded by Christians and where today over six in 10 adults are Christian.

The hypocrisy of Talarico's criticism was highlighted in an excerpt of one of his sermons that resurfaced this week.

'Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy.'

Talarico — a part-time Presbyterian seminarian who has attempted to use scripture to justify abortion, protested the public display of the Ten Commandments, voted against sparing kids from sex-rejection mutilations, and claimed there are six sexes — discussed the separation of church and state during a sermon at his home church on June 30, 2024.

After criticizing those on the Christian right for supposedly politicizing their faith, Talarico effectively admitted he does the same thing.

"My faith in Jesus leads me to reject Christian nationalism and commit myself to the project of a multiracial, multicultural democracy where we can all freely love God and fully love our neighbors," said the Democrat.

"My politics grows out of my faith."

RELATED: David French catches flak for claiming Talarico, a pro-abortion Democrat, 'acts like a Christian'

Non-straight activist flag hanging prominently from Biden White House. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

"Democracy is a Christian value, and Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy," added Talarico, fretting that some of the Christian Americans with whom he disagrees seek, in Jesus' name, to ban homosexual "marriage" and the slaying of unborn babies.

Talarico stated in the portion of the sermon that has gone viral, "It's been said before that when fascism comes to America, it'll be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross. Christian nationalists use Christianity to protect their own social, political, and economic power."

The X account for the National Republican Senatorial Committee noted that Talarico made these remarks while standing in front of a cross wrapped in a so-called "Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag," complete with the purple "intersex" symbol. While waging lawfare against traditional Christians, the previous administration hoisted the same colors at home and abroad.

Second Amendment activist and leftist-protest survivor Kyle Rittenhouse commented, "Bro just outted himself."

The same excerpt from Talarico's sermon was shared unironically in 2024 by the Austin chapter of the LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign, a group that has advocated for policies that infringe upon the religious liberties of Christians and Christian groups.

