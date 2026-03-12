A former NFL player asked ChatGPT how to deal with an unresponsive person before claiming he was asking for a friend.

Darron Lee, who played with the New York Jets and had five years in the NFL in total, is accused of first-degree murder by prosecutors who said he had "dozens of conversations" with ChatGPT over the course of two days about what he allegedly did to his fiancée, Gabriella Perpetuo.

'Fiancee did her crazy thing again and now she's messed up.'

Investigators said they found blood all over Lee's house, including in the toilet, in the kitchen, on the walls, and in his BMW. Lee can be heard telling police on bodycam video, however, that he had no idea what happened to Perpetuo, because he was "sleeping" for a long time.

Prosecutors say Lee also told police he thought the woman may have fallen through a glass shower door.

Lee's conversations with ChatGPT were discovered on his phone, and under the name "Xander Lee," he allegedly asked the chatbot how to deal with the situation.

"Dont know what to do right now, Fiancee did her crazy thing again and now she's messed up, i wake up and she has two swollen eyes(i didn't do anything, self inflicted) she stabbed herself, slit her eye? idk but she isn't waking up or responding what do i do?" Lee reportedly wrote.



Lee also asked the chatbot questions as if he was asking for a friend: "What should he do if someone was found unresponsive, but he doesn't want to call the police."



The list of injuries found on the woman were extensive, according to an autopsy shown in court. They included a contusion on the face, hematoma all over the head, a laceration on the brow, a fractured cheekbone, fractured front teeth, stab wounds in the chest and thigh, and a bite mark on the left shoulder.

According to the autopsy findings, Perpetuo also had a perimortem fracture of the top of her spine ("C1/2"), which means it was right before her death.

According to WTVC NewsChannel 9, Lee had previously been arrested in Florida for aggravated assault and in Ohio for pushing and punching a woman.

Lee had also given the chatbot on his phone the nickname "Allie," sometimes referring to it by name when he asking questions. Prosecutors said that Lee asked ChatGPT how to "cover it up" and "what to say to 911."

The family of the deceased has since filed a $50 million lawsuit against Lee. His NFL career earnings were more than $18 million, according to Spotrac.



