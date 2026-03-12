Episcopal priest arrested after allegedly stealing one specific item from Walmart 5 days in a row

The head priest and dean of an Episcopalian church in Pennsylvania is in trouble with the law due to a recent string of alleged thefts.

According to police, a Walmart store says it has the priest on security video stealing for five days straight, snatching up items and leaving without paying.

'Please pray for Aidan.'

The Very Reverend Aidan Smith from the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Pittsburgh was arrested at the end of February after he allegedly continuously stole from a Walmart in Economy Borough. As ABC News reported, police said Smith was arrested with 27 packs of baseball cards concealed under his clothing in a carboard box.

The arrest came after five consecutive days of allegedly stealing baseball cards, with each alleged theft ranging from $121-$261 of merchandise.

Walmart has reportedly valued the cards at $1,099.99 total, and the reverend has been charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft.

Following Smith's arrest, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, the Right Reverend Ketlen Solak, sent a message to cathedral members addressing the situation.

"I have spoken with Aidan and assured him of our prayers for him in this difficult time," Solak wrote, per NBC News. "Please pray for Aidan, for Melanie and their children, for the entire cathedral congregation as we grieve this news, and for everyone involved in this hard situation," she concluded.

Diocesan officials will reportedly investigate the situation and follow church procedure for the handling of clergy misconduct.

According to Solak, Smith has been on administrative leave from the cathedral since late January but did not provide details as to why.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Trinity Episcopal is the largest cathedral under the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, with Smith responsible for its daily operations.

As of Tuesday, the reverend is reportedly out on bail and awaiting trial, set for April.

Walmart is seeking $873 in restitution after only some of the cards have been recovered.

Smith reportedly offered no reason to police for the alleged thefts when he was arrested, and his attorney has declined comment to multiple outlets.

