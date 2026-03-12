'Pew pew MAGA': Florida TikToker threatened to shoot Trump supporters — and now faces years behind bars

A Florida woman who tried to get a trend going to encourage shooting MAGA supporters was found guilty by a federal jury and now faces up to five years in prison.

Desiree Doreen Segari, 41, of Sarasota posted a video to TikTok calling on people to shoot at supporters of the Make America Great Again movement, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

'Put them back in their basements, make them scared again to be racist, homophobic, and terrible just awful [expletive].'

"So if we all get our guns and use our Second Amendment right ... and you see somebody with a MAGA hat, 'pew pew,' that’s what we do. That’s the way; it’s the only way," Segari said on the video, according to the statement.

While saying "pew pew," the woman made shooting gun gestures with her hands.

"Put them back in their basements; make them scared again to be racist, homophobic, and terrible just awful f**king pieces of s**t," she added.

"MAGA people deserve to be terrified and scared to walk in the streets because they should know that real Americans are gonna f**king kill them," Segari said.

She added the hashtag "see MAGA pew pew MAGA" on the post and wrote, "Starting a new trend, hope it catches on. Please spread the word. Share this video. Repost it. Use the hashtag all over the internet. Let's go guys. It's time to fight back in a potentially effective manner."

In case there wasn't enough evidence against her, Segari posted a second photo reiterating her intention.

"See MAGA pew pew MAGA, see MAGA pew pew MAGA, see MAGA pew pew MAGA so these [expletive] know we ain't here to play," she added.

Segari's video was posted to social media, where it was widely condemned.

RELATED: 'He is no victim': Sister of man shot by Border Patrol in Arizona tells anti-ICE protesters to stop defending him

She was indicted in Sept. 2025 and later found guilty by a federal jury of interstate communication of a threat to injure.

Segari is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!