Liberals spew hatred at actress Katherine Heigl over charity event at Mar-a-Lago — and she fires right back

Hollywood actress Katherine Heigl has lashed out at online trolls who lambasted her for merely attending a charity event at the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Heigl went to her first red carpet event in two years to attend the Wine, Women & Shoes annual fundraiser on Sunday but was immediately criticized by many on the left.

'F**k her and anyone attending maga-lago for any reason.'

Many accused Heigl of supporting President Donald Trump since his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was a co-chair of the event.

"I’ll give you this: All of you people who had weirdly intense, knee-jerk hatreds of Katherine Heigl 20 years ago were right," progressive activist Jonathan Cohn responded.

"OMFG Katherine Heigl is a C**t. Who knew!!!" author Lorraine Evanoff replied.

"If you're not appalled by pedo Trump, then you're complicit. Don't hide behind the dogs," one user said on the X platform.

"Supporting Nazis. So many orgs that aren't run by white supremacists. This is a choice," another detractor said.

"F**k her and anyone attending maga-lago for any reason," another response reads.

The actress fired back at her critics in a statement to Variety.

"Animals don't vote," she wrote. "The only room they don't like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own."

She went on to say that animal advocacy is a deeply personal issue for her.

"Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions," Heigl continued. "My mother, Nancy, and I have spent years advocating for animals through the Jason Heigl Foundation. As a society, we should all come together to protect the voiceless and the innocent. This should not be a polarizing issue."

She also personally responded to many comments on social media.

Photo by Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The organizers of the event said they raised $5.5 million for a no-kill animal shelter.

Heigl is best known for her role in the popular "Grey's Anatomy" television series.

