Trump endorses Brandon Herrera for pivotal Texas race after incumbent drops out over infidelity-suicide scandal

President Donald Trump has backed a social media gun activist for the election of the 23rd congressional district in Texas after the Republican incumbent backed out of the race.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales was forced to drop out after evidence surfaced that he had cheated on his wife with a staffer named Regina Santos-Aviles. Santos-Aviles later committed suicide by lighting herself on fire at her home in Uvalde.

Brandon Herrera is a gun manufacturer and YouTuber known as "the AK Guy" who challenged Gonzales in 2024 and lost by fewer than 400 votes.

"Brandon is strongly supported by many Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Texas, and Republicans in the U.S. House. As your next Congressman, he will work tirelessly to advance our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Agenda," the president wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

Herrera will face attorney and former elementary school teacher Katy Padilla Stout, the Democratic candidate for the seat. Democrats didn't previously believe the seat could be flipped, but with the incumbent falling, they see an opportunity to seize the advantage.

"Brandon will fight hard to Grow the Economy," the president continued, "Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Trump added, "HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Gonzales, a father of six children, admitted to the affair after sexually explicit texts he allegedly sent to Santos-Aviles were leaked to the media.

"I made a mistake. I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith. And I take full responsibility for those actions. ... I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever," he said in a podcast interview.

The congressman's conduct is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

