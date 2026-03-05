'I made a mistake': Tony Gonzales admits to affair with staffer who set herself on fire

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas has officially admitted to having an affair with a former staffer who tragically committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

The scandal-ridden Republican owned up to the affair in a Wednesday interview with Joe Pags the day after receiving a lackluster electoral outcome in his Texas primary. Gonzales has notably maintained the endorsement of prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump.

'There's a whole lot more to the story.'

"I made a mistake," Gonzales said. "I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith. And I take full responsibility for those actions."

"Since then, I have reconciled with my wife, Angel," Gonzales added. "I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever."

In newly released text messages Gonzales allegedly exchanged with former district staffer Regina Santos-Aviles, Gonzales seemed to pressure Santos-Aviles to "send [him] a sexy pic" and to name her "favorite position." Santos-Aviles appeared to push back on his advances, saying he was "going too far boss."

When asked about the sexually explicit text messages released by Santos-Aviles' widower, Adrian Aviles, Gonzales declined to confirm their validity. Gonzales instead deferred to the House Ethics Committee, which recently launched its investigation into the Texas Republican's conduct.

"I'll let the investigation play out and share all the different details on it," Gonzales said. "I will say there's a whole lot more to the story."

Gonzales is now facing a primary rematch with gun YouTuber Brandon Herrera, who narrowly secured more votes than the incumbent, forcing the two rivals into a runoff.

Herrera has been a harsh critic of Gonzales' personal and political record, saying, "2 weeks ago this man called me a liar because I accused him of committing the heinous acts that he just publicly admitted to doing,"

"Is there anyone left who still trusts this now objectively proven liar?"

