13-year-old boy brutally punishes stepfather who allegedly strangled his mom and also attacked him

A 13-year-old Alabama boy took matters into his own hands after his stepfather allegedly strangled his mother during an argument — and then attacked him, too.

Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Underwood Road in Foley at 8:20 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence complaint, the sheriff's office said in a Thursday morning news release.

'He was threatening to kill everyone in the house because he was high on drugs, and he was drunk.'

Upon arrival, deputies saw a 13-year-old male holding down 32-year-old Darnel Hernandez-Lopez with a bicycle in the front yard, officials said.

Hernandez-Lopez had numerous injuries to his face and was detained and treated medically on the scene, officials said.

Hernandez-Lopez’s wife told deputies her husband grabbed her around her neck and started to choke her during an argument that took place in front of the boy, who left the house to seek help.

Once the boy was outside, Hernandez-Lopez followed his stepson and attempted to violently engage him in the front yard, officials said.

During this altercation, the stepson was able to defend himself and struck his stepfather in the face numerous times and subdued him until deputies could arrive, officials said.

Hernandez-Lopez was charged with felony assault strangulation and taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center for holding, officials said, adding that his bond is $30,000.

What's more, the sheriff's office said Hernandez-Lopez is now on an immigration hold as well.

RELATED: Boy, 11, shoots his mother's boyfriend to death after couple's argument allegedly becomes physical

Darnel Hernandez-Lopez. Image source: Baldwin County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office

“He was threatening to kill everyone in the house because he was high on drugs, and he was drunk,” the mother told WALA-TV regarding Hernandez-Lopez.

She added to the station that Hernandez-Lopez swung at her son, who dodged the blow.

"[He] was able to get him on the ground, and that’s when he punched him a few times, knocked him out until the police arrived,” the mother noted to WALA.

She also told the station she was frightened for her son’s safety — at first.

“I was scared because I thought he was going to get hurt, but he had the situation under control," she told WALA, adding that she and her son are safe and did not suffer serious injuries.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!