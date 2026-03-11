Boy, 11, shoots his mother's boyfriend to death after couple's argument allegedly becomes physical

An 11-year-old boy shot to death his mother's boyfriend after the couple's argument last week allegedly became physical.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 1100 block of South Peach Street in Philadelphia, WCAU-TV reported.

'It's disturbing and sad.'

Police told the station a 30-year-old man — identified as Jaimeer Jones-Walker of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania — was arguing with his girlfriend inside the bedroom of her home.

Police said Jones-Walker didn't live at the home and double-parked on the street before entering his girlfriend's house, WCAU noted.

The woman told police that Jones-Walker attacked her during their argument, the station said.

"It was verbal and possibly turned into a physical altercation," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WCAU.

With that, the woman’s 11-year-old son grabbed a handgun and fired one shot, which hit Jones-Walker in the face, investigators told the station.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and found Jones-Walker unresponsive inside the second-floor bedroom, WCAU reported.

Jones-Walker was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m., the station said.

RELATED: Boy, 11, bashes intruder in head with machete while home alone: 'You're better off to get a job than breaking into other people's houses'

Police said the woman and her son remained at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation, WCAU reported.

Officials said the gun fired amid the incident is legally registered to the woman, the station said.

Shyreea Blocker, a neighborhood resident, told WCAU she heard the argument that preceded the fatal shooting. She also told the station that the couple often argued.

"Like, arguing and fighting, but that's nothing new with them," Blocker explained to the station. "It's a shame. It shouldn't be like that."

Another neighborhood resident, Gilbert Blocker, added to WCAU that he was concerned over how the shooting might impact the boy.

"The things he's going to suffer in his heart if he has any feelings [are] going to last him not just now but for the rest of his life," Gilbert Blocker noted to the station.

Sources told WCAU the boy is staying with another family member.

"It's disturbing and sad. And I feel apprehension about what is going to happen with this child, what is going to happen with his mother," Philadelphia's Office of Domestic Violence Strategies Director Azucena Ugarte noted to the station. "Experiencing violence in the home has long-term effects, but we know that children are resilient."

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, WCAU said, and no charges have been filed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!