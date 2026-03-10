'BEWARE!': Trump threatens Iran with violence 'never seen before' after reported mines in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump made it clear that oil prices were one of his top concerns as the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran enters into an 11th day.

The president threatened Iran on Monday after it was reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had reportedly begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

'We are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait.'

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," he wrote on Truth Social.

It is estimated that about 20% of the world's oil moves through the strait, and any interruption leads to a spike in oil prices. Those prices skyrocketed over the weekend but have since dropped somewhat.

"If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait," he continued.

"They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!" the president added.

Very soon after, he followed up with another post applauding the military for destroying "10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that Tuesday would include the "most intense day of strikes" in the war.

"We're crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force," Hegseth said at a media briefing. "We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated."

RELATED: Rubio warns Iran against 'suicidal' closing of Strait of Hormuz; Vance says retaliation will be met with 'overwhelming force'

State Sec. Marco Rubio had warned Iran before the strikes that the entire world would turn against the country if it mined the Strait of Hormuz.

"If they mine the Straits of Hormuz, the Chinese are going to pay a huge price," Rubio said in June. "And every other country in the world is going to pay a huge price. We will too. It will have some impact on us. It will have a lot more impact on the rest of the world, a lot more impact on the rest of the world."

He added: "That would be a suicidal move on their part because I think the whole world would come against them if they did that."

Oil prices are up about 40% over the last month, which includes the beginning of the strikes on Iran.