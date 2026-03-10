'Juvenile war porn': Halo voice actor wants out of Trump administration hype video

Actors are getting a taste of the social media game as the White House is dropping hype videos about its foreign policy.

After the administration released a video that included clips from "Top Gun," "Iron Man," "Breaking Bad," "Deadpool," and "Gladiator," actors are demanding the content be taken down.

'I demand that the producers of this disgusting and juvenile war porn remove my voice immediately.'

First, writer and actor Ben Stiller took issue with a clip from his movie "Tropic Thunder" being included in the compilation, saying "We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine."

"War is not a movie," he added.

System of a Downes

Much stronger verbiage was used by voice actor Steve Downes, who played the iconic Master Chief character in the beloved Halo video game series.

Downes said on X that "at least one propaganda video" was circulating that uses his voice to support the war in Iran.

"Let me make this crystal clear: I did not participate in nor was I consulted, nor do I endorse the use of my voice in this video, or the message it conveys," Downes wrote. "I demand that the producers of this disgusting and juvenile war porn remove my voice immediately."

Music to his ears

Downes wasn't the only Halo alumnus to comment on the video though. Marty O'Donnell, the original Halo score composer turned congressional candidate, did not exactly share the same sentiment.

"Just want you to know that, unlike Ben, I TOTALLY approve of the use of my music at the [end] of this. Finish the fight!" O'Donnell wrote.

He also responded to Stiller, calling him a "sensitive artist."

"I, on the other hand, approve" of the video, O'Donnell added.

Fair use

The actors are seemingly facing a harsh lesson in social media fair use, in that most platforms, such as X and YouTube, allow brief usage of copyrighted materials so long as they are being used for analysis, commentary, or are not taking profit away from the content creator.

In this instance, it is likely the latter at play since "government entities" are not included in X's revenue sharing program.

In December, musicians Sabrina Carpenter and SZA both took issue with the White House using their music in videos that depicted illegal immigration raids.

SZA wrote, "White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring," while Carpenter responded to a video that has since been deleted.

Carpenter said, "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

