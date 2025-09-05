I met Gavin Newsom 20 years ago. He is as slimy now as he was back then.

I never thought I would be running for political office. I had a wonderful career in music, first making jingles for household items like Flintstones Vitamins before getting into video games. It was there that I experienced amazing success with Halo.

I was happy with my career and excited to spend time with my grandkids. But when I saw my congresswoman, Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.), stand in the way of President Donald Trump’s agenda at every turn, I decided I needed to step up and run.

Newsom is still the slimiest politician imaginable, and unfortunately for Californians, he was able to get out of San Francisco. We can't let him get out of California.

But still, the thought of being an elected official grossed me out, and that stemmed from meeting a sleazy politician 20 years ago.

In 2005, Halo was presented a star on San Francisco’s Walk of Game. I was honored to be asked to attend the ceremony and accept the award on behalf of our team. It was especially exciting to do so while other iconic games and characters like Mario, Link from Zelda, and Sonic the Hedgehog were being honored with stars, too.

Later that night, I attended a reception to celebrate the inductees, where I met the mayor of San Francisco. As we chatted a while, I couldn't help but notice his ludicrously white, straight teeth and slicked-back black hair held together with a ridiculous amount of hair gel.

We weren't talking long until I was shocked by his shallow thoughts and disingenuous attitude. His responses felt robotic and scripted, and he wouldn't make eye contact. Instead, he scanned the room as if he were looking for someone more important to engage with.

It quickly became clear he was there solely for the purpose of being photographed and basking in the limelight of popular games that were dominating American culture at the time — despite having never played the games himself.

When I got home, I told my wife I had met the slimiest politician imaginable.

"Thank God he’ll never get out of San Francisco," I said to her.

That mayor? Gavin Newsom.

RELATED: Legendary Halo composer unravels the video-game industry’s woke collapse

Yep, I met Newsom long before he was chasing cameras to talk about Donald Trump and turning the “California Dream” into the “California Nightmare."

Under Newsom’s leadership as governor, California has become dangerous and outrageously expensive as he toys with every experimental socialist policy possible. His dismal governorship resulted in the historic mass exodus of Californians to lower-taxed, lower-crime havens — while making the Golden State a national punchline.

The state is on fire, literally, as we saw with the tragic Palisades and Eaton Fires earlier this year. While people who lost their homes are in regulatory purgatory and unable to rebuild, Newsom is scanning the room, looking for other things to engage with that are far more important for his personal ambitions.

He's fighting the Trump administration's efforts to deport violent illegal immigrants and trying to rig the state's congressional maps to dilute the voices of his own constituents.

RELATED: 'The system is rigged': Congressional candidate Marty O'Donnell calls for cuts to 'bloated' federal government

As a conservative, I can’t think of a better leader for the Democrats than Gavin Newsom. Running against his failed policies should lead to years of electoral victories for the Republican Party.

But I am sad to see what has happened to what was once a beautiful state. And as an American, I am terrified by what Newsom and his ilk want to do to our country.

Gavin Newsom is still the slimiest politician imaginable, and unfortunately for Californians, he was able to get out of San Francisco. We can't let him get out of California. Our country cannot afford it.