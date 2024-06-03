'The system is rigged': Congressional candidate Marty O'Donnell calls for cuts to 'bloated' federal government

Republican congressional candidate Marty O'Donnell says that 10%-15% of the federal government could easily be cut without any repercussions for the American public.

O'Donnell, who for the majority of his career composed music, is running for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. The musician spent years making jingles (Mr. Clean, Flintstones Chewable Vitamins) before composing the very celebrated soundtracks for massive video game franchises Halo and Destiny.

The Halo franchise alone has sold over 81 million copies, according to Deadline.

Running as a Republican, O'Donnell decided to forgo retirement after witnessing the turmoil the country has been in.

"I never really wanted to get into politics. ... I had never thought about it other than I used to tell my daughters that 'all of these bozos in Congress think that they have a career and think they should be there for the rest of their lives.'"



"I used to say that it should be Congress duty, and it felt like at this stage of my life I was being asked to put my money where my mouth is and see if I would agree to do Congress duty. So that's what I did," he told Blaze News exclusively.

O'Donnell's platform boasts that he is a "middle-class champion" who sports traditional values.

His campaign says that in order to ensure that children get the best start possible in life, people should "follow the science."

By that O'Donnell means supporting the idea of a "two-parent" household.

"Values ... underpins everything: integrity, faith, fidelity, valor ... these are not just American values, they shouldn't be called family values, these are human values," he explained. "If people lose these values, you start to see society erode, and I think we're seeing that."

'We should be able to cut the federal government by 10%-15% without damaging anything.'

When asked about traditional family values, and with seemingly the opposite being taught in schools by way of gender ideology, O'Donnell said he doesn't want to see any legislation governing school curriculum put through the federal government.

"I'm a federalist. ... The federal government should stay out of it, 100%. I would be for getting rid of the Department of Education," O'Donnell said. He noted that such decisions should be made by parents and by local districts in the communities they serve. At the same time, O'Donnell does not support the idea of radical gender ideologies being taught to children.



He does, however, support the idea that the federal government as a whole needs to be reduced and, in its current form, is flawed.

"The system is rigged; it can't help but grow," O'Donnell remarked. "The federal government is way too big, it's way too intrusive, it's regulating far too many things, it's taxing way too high."

"All of this stuff needs to go in the other direction. It's not what the Founders intended."

The Nevada candidate said that governments are incentivized to blow through their entire budget and not save the people any money.

"It's insane. It's totally insane," he added.



O'Donnell also estimated that a large swath of the federal government could be eliminated without any penalty to the American taxpayer.

"We should be able to cut the federal government by 10%-15% without damaging anything."

Regarding border security, O'Donnell said simply enforcing the existing laws would be a huge step in the right direction. Furthermore, reinstating policies put forth by President Trump, including "remain in Mexico," would provide relief from what President Biden has implemented.



The 69-year-old's official position is that the border is an "epic failure," with millions of people coming across the border without accounting for "who they are, what they intend to do, or what or who they bring with them."

Increased border security should also be applied, O'Donnell stated. This includes building the border wall where applicable, increased drone surveillance, and other high-tech policing of the border.

Clarifying the laws surrounding refugee claims is also paramount to the Nevada candidate, who said the whole process has been "bastardized."

This has involves organizations "teaching people from all over the world how to claim refugee status," he claimed.



O'Donnell is running against Democrat Susie Lee, who has been in office since 2018. Republicans held the seat from 2010 to 2016.

