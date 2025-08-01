JD Vance GOES OFF on lib media frauds for their ‘Epstein scandal’ hypocrisy

Epstein’s egregious crimes were ongoing for decades, but not one political administration went after him. And after unwavering media criticism of President Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, JD Vance decided to remind the country of what inaction truly looks like.

“There’s an interesting thing about this case that the American media seems to totally ignore. For four years under Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, the media didn’t give a damn about the Epstein files or about the Epstein case,” Vance said.

“For 20 years, you had Obama and George W. Bush’s Department of Justice go easy on this guy. They didn’t fully investigate the case. They didn’t show any curiosity about the case. And now, Donald J. Trump is asking his Department of Justice to show full transparency. And somehow that’s a criticism of Donald J. Trump, and not Barack Obama and George W. Bush,” he added.

BlazeTV host Jill Savage is impressed with Vance’s handling of such a delicate situation.

“He’s actually going through and turning this back on the establishment, because this isn’t something that has just come up in the last six months. You guys, this is something that has been going on for years and years and years,” she tells BlazeTV host Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“The way that he went through and actually, rightfully so, put some blame on even W. Bush and Obama, it’s not just a Trump issue,” she adds.

“Well, what happened here,” Peterson replies, “is that the right, or the Bondi, you know, DOJ sort of came out and then balked a little bit, and there was a pause, right? And so they threw a punch, but it was sort of a half-hearted punch, and that got the left excited.”

“So the Democrats all of a sudden thought, ‘Oh, we finally have something.’ It took them a while,” he says.

“And then this was like the uppercut, you know, just right to the chin, saying, ‘Wait a minute, you guys want to talk about Epstein? You didn’t want to talk about Epstein for years. We actually are. You can screw off,’” he continues. “So, a very powerful turn of the frame.”

Want more from 'Blaze News | The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.