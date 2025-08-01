American Eagle responds defiantly to woke scolds claiming Sweeney jeans ad is Nazi propaganda

The national debate over the provocative blue jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney has gotten American Eagle a lot of attention, but they are refusing to bow down to the woke mob.

The company released a statement Friday dismissing the bizarre criticism from many on the left that putting a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress in blue jeans was an act of white supremacy.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," reads the brief statement from the company.

"We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone," the statement concludes.

The bizarre controversy over the seductive jeans ad immediately erupted in accusations of racism and ableism, especially from young women on TikTok, and then came the inevitable backlash and ridicule from many on the right.

On the latter end of the outrage cycle, some on the left are now saying that the entire controversy was manufactured by exaggerations from anti-woke antagonists.

Some praised American Eagle for not backing down.

"Good for them for not backing down to the woke mob!!!" Donald Trump Jr. replied on social media.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The controversy arose in part because of the play on words in the ad, in which Sweeney talks about her "jeans," but in a manner that sounds like she's talking about genes. The use of an actress who is blue-eyed and blonde-haired was also seen as a callback to genocide.

"I will be the friend that's too woke because those Sydney Sweeney/American Eagle ads are weird. Like, fascist weird, like, Nazi propaganda weird," one user said on TikTok, as documented previously by Blaze News.

"Should we be surprised that a company whose name is literally American Eagle is making fascist propaganda like this? Probably not," she added. "But it's still really shocking. Like, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman is talking about her good genes. Like, that is Nazi propaganda!"

Sweeney had previously made headlines when she marketed soap made from her bathwater.

