JD Vance ridicules Democrats for attacks on Sydney Sweeney jeans ad: 'Great strategy, guys!'

Vice President JD Vance mocked Democrats over the debacle related to the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad and explained how it revealed the party's weaknesses.

Some on the left have accused American Eagle of putting out "Nazi propaganda" in the form of the provocative jeans ad. Defenders of Sweeney's jeans have responded with ridicule against the more hysterical accusations from the left.

'They're trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing, and it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?'

On Friday, the vice president laughed at the buffoonery from the left at a time when the party is trying desperately to persuade males to jump on their campaign.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," Vance said on the "Ruthless" podcast.

"That appears to be their actual strategy. It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing a normal jeans ad," he added. "They're trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing, and it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

American Eagle finally weighed in on the controversy Friday and released a very brief and defiant statement defending the ad.

VP Vance: “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CVsjCdDNZG

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 1, 2025

"Like, I actually thought one of the lessons [Democrats] might take is they're gonna be less crazy," the vice president continued.

"The lesson apparently taken is, 'We're gonna attack people as Nazis for thinking that Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.' Great strategy, guys, that's how you're gonna win the midterms," he joked. "Especially young, American men."

The devastating election loss for Democrats can be blamed in part on a shift in support from male voters who rejected the Democratic Party, leading many on the left to seek new strategies to bring males back onto their side of the political aisle.

