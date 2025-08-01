Dunkin’ Donuts stirs controversy for ‘promoting white genetics’ in fiery new ad

Either Dunkin’ Donuts is using the same ad agency as American Eagle, or shoving leftist ideology into every commercial has finally come to a long-awaited end.

The coffee giant has come under fire and sparked another debate — right after the internet was up in arms over Sydney Sweeney’s “genes” ad — over promoting certain “genetics” with its ad featuring “The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Gavin Casalegno.

In the ad, Casalegno sits by the pool while explaining his tan — ensuring viewers know that it’s natural.

“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer. It just happened,” he says. “This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally.”

“I can’t help it. Every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me,” he says. “So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”

Of course, the left is furious, accusing Dunkin’ Donuts of white supremacist messaging.

“So, now because they said the word ‘genetics’ in that ad, is that also Nazi propaganda?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray asks, annoyed.

“Look, I love the culture shift back to just normal American fun,” executive producer Keith Malinak agrees. “No more of this woke crap, please.”

