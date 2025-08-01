School board official apologizes for 'cruel' comment about MAGA and Hulk Hogan — but calls for resignation persist

A school board official in central Florida is in hot water over a "cruel and flippant" comment she made mocking the death of Hulk Hogan.

Alachua County School Board Chair Sarah Rockwell made the comment on Facebook and referenced MAGA, a term referring to supporters of President Donald Trump, and the late wrestler's actions against unions.

'How can any Republican parent feel like their children will be safe in the school system with her in charge? She needs to go.'

"Oh did Hulk die? I didn't even know. Good. One less MAGA in the world," Rockwell wrote in the comment.

"He worked with the McMahons to union bust professional wrestling. [H]e’s never been a good guy. I feel absolutely nothing about his death," she added in a second comment.

The posts have since been deleted, but screenshots documented the offensive comments.

Rockwell posted a statement apologizing for the “cruel and flippant" comment and tried to reassure parents of students in the district that she would be unbiased and fair in her position.

"I want to assure all of you that the best interests of our children and our public schools are at the center of everything I do as a board member," she wrote. "I hope I have shown that by my record of advocacy for children, families, and staff members throughout Alachua [C]ounty."

She added that she had never wished "harm on anyone regardless of whether we share political views."

Many are still calling for her resignation, including school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis of the Cato Institute.

"Sarah Rockwell needs to resign. Her fake apology isn't enough. She let the mask slip when she celebrated the death of Hulk Hogan as 'one less MAGA.' How can any Republican parents feel like their children will be safe in the school system with her in charge? She needs to go," DeAngelis said in a statement to Blaze Media.

RELATED: Police union calls on Cudahy vice mayor to resign over video taunting violent street gangs to defend LA from ICE agents

- YouTube

"It's baffling to me that she has the audacity to remain in her position this long. Any decent person would see the writing on the wall and do the right thing by stepping down," he added.

The Alachua County Republican Party also called for her resignation in a post on Facebook.

"Celebrating someone's death is reprehensible, regardless of political party," reads the statement from the party. "While her apology may have been sincere, the scar will remain."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!