Police union calls on Cudahy vice mayor to resign over video taunting violent street gangs to defend LA from ICE agents

A vice mayor of a small city in Los Angeles County is facing more and more calls for resignation after she posted a video calling on all the "cholos" to defend their turf against federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League excoriated Cynthia Gonzalez for encouraging violent criminal gangs to protect their "turf" against federal agents after violent rioting in Southern California.

'Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal. She should resign, and she should be prosecuted if what she called for broke the law.'

As Blaze News previously reported, Gonzalez posted the video and deleted it after public outrage, but a copy survived and was circulated on social media.

"Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles!" she said in the video.

"You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood's being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you!" she continued.

Gonzalez specifically named the 18th Street gang as well as the Florencia 13 gang, which the LAPPL identified as criminal gangs whose members had attacked police officers, sometimes lethally. The vice mayor implied that the gangs weren't doing their part to join protesters in opposing ICE.

“The 18th Street and Florencia street gangs are notoriously dangerous Los Angeles-based criminal enterprises,” LAPPL said in part. “They rule their ‘turfs’ through intimidation, violence, and murder, and finance their operations through the sale of narcotics and illegal firearms, prostitution, and protection rackets.”

The LAPPL went on to accuse her of putting police officers and other law enforcement professionals at greater risk through her video.

“Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal. She should resign, and she should be prosecuted if what she called for broke the law.”

Gonzalez confirmed that the FBI had visited her over a video posted to TikTok and said that she needed an attorney. Those posts were also deleted.

The city of Cudahy released a statement distancing itself from the comments but did not condemn them.

"The city of Cudahy is aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media," the statement reads. "The comments made by the vice mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the city of Cudahy."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security condemned the video in their statement.

"The comments made by the Vice Mayor of Cudahy, CA, Cynthia Gonzalez, are despicable. She calls for criminal gangs — including the vicious 18th Street gang — to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement," the department wrote on social media.

A senior ICE official also criticized the vice mayor.

"Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez calling for the vicious 18th Street Gang and others to fight federal law enforcement on the streets of Los Angeles is disgusting," the official said to KTTV-TV.

"A roving gang of murderers, rapists and drug peddlers are not going to protect American communities," the official added. "ICE and federal partners are working to protect public safety every day, contrary to the lies spread by disingenuous elected officials."

Sources told Fox News that there was a federal investigation into the video.

