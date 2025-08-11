Ocasio-Cortez offers bizarre denial after woman arrested for alleged terror threats was identified as her former organizer

A woman who was arrested for allegedly making threats against Jewish people, including children, was identified as a former youth organizer for Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, but her office issued a bizarre response.

Iman Abdul, 27, allegedly posted a call for violence against Jews on Thursday to her social media account, according to the New York Post. She was arrested for making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm.

'I called for an attack on the school, the Zionist institution funded by our public dollars. ... We have every right to verbally attack the school.'

Abdul posted an image of the Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach and then allegedly added a caption calling for people to attack Jews.

"If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason ... Lexus driving Israhell [sic] loving Zionisits [sic] all attend here," she reportedly wrote.

The post has since been deleted.

Abdul was arrested on Friday at her home in Brooklyn, and the Post also reported that Abdul had worked as a youth organizer for Ocasio-Cortez in 2018. That same year, she had worked as a paid canvasser for Democratic state Sen. Julia Salazar, who confirmed the report.

When screenshots of the post were circulated online, Abdul responded and denied encouraging violence.

"I never called for an attack on the school in the sense of mass organization or not even individual people attacking individuals, that's literally stupid," she wrote. "I called for an attack on the school, the Zionist institution funded by our public dollars. ... We have every right to verbally attack the school."

The congresswoman's office seemingly denied the report in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This person was never staff on the campaign and any representation of such is false," the statement reads. "Their comments are appalling and we condemn threats of violence without hesitation."

While the statement denies Abdul was a staffer, it does not specifically address the possibility that Abdul worked as a volunteer for the campaign. Blaze News has reached out to AOC's office for clarification.

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov appeared to confirm the story in a post on social media.

"Nobody comes to my district and threatens to attack my constituents without consequences," she posted Saturday.

"On Thursday, we were alerted that a former AOC youth organizer urged her followers to 'attack' a NYC high school JUST BECAUSE Jewish students attend it," Vernikov added.

She added that she called the NYPD because the school is in her district and asked for Abdul's arrest as well as for police security for the school. She also referred to Abdul as a "Hamasnik" to identify her as an alleged supporter of the terror group.

"Let's be clear. With an open antisemite like [NYC mayoral candidate Zohran] Mamdani on the ballot, these hate mongers are far more emboldened," she continued. "I'm not going to let a Hamasnik come into our neighborhoods and threaten us without swift action and consequences. FAFO."

Abdul's attorney declined to comment on a request from Fox News Digital.

