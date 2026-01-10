Violent repeat offender brutally beats up elderly whites, Mexicans in racially motivated attack, officials say

A violent repeat offender brutally beat up elderly whites and Mexicans in a racially motivated attack in Arizona earlier this week, officials said.

In fact, 62-year-old Derek Kirven admitted to police he was targeting white and Mexican victims at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center in Tempe, KPNX-TV reported, citing newly filed court documents.

The station said Wednesday's assault left several victims with serious injuries, including broken bones.

Tempe police said Kirven walked into a members-only area around 9 a.m. and was asked to leave because he was not a member, KPNX reported.

"He tried to come in, and he was told to leave because he was not a member, and then around 11:30 a.m., he came back," Officer Jessica Ells told the station.

Police said that's when Kirven snapped and began attacking people, many of whom were seated and waiting for lunch, KPNX said.

"At that point, he essentially lost control and began attacking all the members who were inside the center," Ells added to the station.

"He started to assault these people by punching them, throwing them to the ground."

You can view video of the attack here. A city of Tempe security guard eventually detained Kirven until police arrived, the station said.

One victim suffered a broken wrist, and another was left with a broken nose, KPNX said, citing court documents. A third victim — who has autism and suffers from seizures — was punched and knocked to the ground, the station noted.

What's more, some victims were using walkers and had no way to defend themselves, police added to KPNX.

A fourth victim's hearing aid, valued at $4,000, was damaged, the station said, adding that the victim was concerned the attack may have aggravated a previous open-heart surgery.

More from KPNX:

During an interview with police, Kirven said he felt staff asked him to leave because he is black, according to court documents.



He told detectives he intentionally targeted white and Mexican people and said he hoped more than one of them would die from their injuries, court documents show.



Court documents also state Kirven told police he would assault people again if given the chance.

Court papers indicate Kirven used racial slurs when referring to the victims and toward a Hispanic detective during the interview, KTVK-TV reported, adding that investigators said he called another detective names like “confederate,” “hillbilly” and “white trash.”

According to police reports, staff at the center offered Kirven a membership earlier Wednesday morning, but he did not have identification, the station said.

Kirven has an extensive criminal history in Arizona and New Mexico, KPNX said, citing court documents. The station added that he served time in New Mexico's prison system for aggravated battery several years ago.

KPNX also said records show Kirven is a transient with felony convictions across multiple states, including kidnapping and aggravated battery, and he had two outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Kirven was booked on multiple counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and criminal damage, KTVK reported.

Kirven is now in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and is being held on $500,000 bond, KPNX said.

