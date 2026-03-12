Veteran Affairs' newest effort to help homeless vets sparks mixed reactions

In a large shift in the war against veteran homelessness, the Trump administration has updated its policies to allow the government to step in to intervene on veterans' behalf — but not everyone is happy about the change.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Justice in an effort to give veterans, some of whom are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, "the ongoing care they need."

'We owe our Veterans a debt we can never fully repay — but we can give them the support they deserve.'

The agreement, according to the VA's announcement, allows the DOJ to appoint VA attorneys as special assistant U.S. attorneys. Thus appointed, VA attorneys will have the legal authority to "initiate and participate in state court guardianship or conservatorship proceedings in cases where a legal decision-maker is required for post-acute transitions of care for these vulnerable Veterans."

The VA called these legal guardianships a "lifeline" for vulnerable veterans who do not have other options to protect their rights.

U.S. Secretary for Veterans Affairs Doug Collins

“Our new partnership with the Justice Department reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every Veteran receives timely, appropriate care, even in complex cases,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

“The Department of Justice is proud to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs to support our nation’s brave Veterans by ensuring that they have the best legal resources available when it comes to making medical decisions and receiving timely care,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We owe our Veterans a debt we can never fully repay — but we can give them the support they deserve.”

The Trump administration made efforts in its first year to address homelessness in the pursuit of restoring public order.

Specifically, President Trump signed an executive order near the end of July 2025 with the goal of "shifting individuals into long-term institutional settings for humane treatment through the appropriate use of civil commitment."

Michael Figlioli, the director of the National Veterans Service for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, commended the change, which he told the New York Times recognizes “that some of our nation’s most vulnerable veterans must be approached through a public health and social services framework."

However, others have raised concerns about veterans' civil liberties.

“The Trump-Vance administration is pursuing policies that would push hundreds, if not thousands, of veterans into institutions and court-ordered guardianships,” Rep. Mark Takano of California, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, said to the New York Times.

“Guardianship should always be a last resort, after all less restrictive options have been exhausted, to ensure veterans’ rights are respected,” Takano continued.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an estimated 32,882 veterans were homeless on a single night in January 2024. Veterans make up roughly 5% of the homeless population in the United States, according to the same report.

When asked for comment, Veterans Affairs directed Blaze News to the general number of the U.S. House of Representatives, a senator's office, and the White House, none of which responded to a request for comment. The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

