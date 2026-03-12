'Hell of a fighter': Trump endorses famous YouTuber turned boxer for office while in THIS congressman's district

President Trump was joined on stage at a Kentucky rally by a surprise guest earlier this week — and this was only the beginning of the surprises at the rally.

During his remarks Wednesday, President Donald Trump invited YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul onto the stage, where they exchanged a few words and Paul briefly addressed the crowd of rally-goers.

'God's got us. Trump's got us. God bless. Love you, Kentucky.'

Trump repeatedly called Paul a "courageous guy" during the exchange.

Paul told the crowd: "What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. You know, we never back down from a fight, even if they're much bigger than you."

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Paul praised the Kentuckians at the rally for their "fight" and "swag" before adding that they "need more factories like this thriving all over the country."

The rally was held at a packaging plant in Hebron, Kentucky, which lies in Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's 4th Congressional District. During the rally, Trump took aim at Massie, who has fallen out of favor with the president, and threw his support behind Massie's Republican primary challenger Ed Gallrein.

Paul continued: "I know God is with us. I know he wants us on the right side of history. And everyone here has to do their part."

"God's got us. Trump's got us. God bless. Love you, Kentucky," Paul said at the end of his short speech.

Trump heaped praise on Paul before making a surprising promise.

"He's a hell of a fighter, too, by the way. And I just want to say, I predict — I'm going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office — and you have my complete and total endorsement!" Trump said.

After the rally, a video of Paul and Trump dancing to "Y.M.C.A." began circulating on social media.

