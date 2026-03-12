CNN's Abby Phillip eats crow after botched reporting on alleged ISIS-inspired bombing attempt in NYC

A CNN news anchor issued an on-air correction after she incorrectly stated that the alleged ISIS-inspired attack outside of New York City’s Gracie Mansion over the weekend targeted Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

“Two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and the House speaker, Mike Johnson, says nothing, really, to condemn those comments,” Phillip stated on Tuesday.

'I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani.'

Phillip was referring to the attack allegedly carried out by Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, who were accused of igniting homemade explosive devices. One of those devices was allegedly thrown at a group of demonstrators protesting Islamic takeover of the city, and the other device was allegedly dropped near police officers. Both devices failed to detonate, and no injuries were reported.

Phillip released a correction in a post on X the following day, writing, “The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error.”

A community note was tacked onto Phillip’s post, reading, “The use of the word ‘specifically’ implies Mamdami [sic] may have been a target when this is factually incorrect based on every report and testimony from the two terrorists themselves. Bombs were thrown at protestors and police in order to injure/murder as many civilians as possible.”

Phillip was also apparently forced to issue an on-air correction for her “mistake” later that day.

“I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not,” Phillip told CNN viewers.

Phillip took “full responsibility” for failing to catch the error.

CNN was also criticized this week for publishing a post that appeared to romanticize the terrorist bombing attempt.

“Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather,” the now-deleted post read. “But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home.”

CNN retracted the post, releasing a statement claiming that it “failed to reflect the gravity of the incident.”

