Leaked intel warns of Iran’s potential revenge plot to unleash terror on US soil: Report

A leaked intelligence bulletin reportedly warns Iran may retaliate against the United States by launching a wave of terror attacks on American soil.

The Daily Mail reported that it obtained a copy of the report, which it said was a joint statement prepared by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center.

'Most of the government of Iran's attack plots in the United States involve the potential use of firearms.'

The bulletin reportedly warned that Iran prefers targeted assassinations of government officials over large mass casualty attacks. Those targets may include U.S. officials, dissidents, or Jewish community leaders, according to intel officers. Intended victims may be lured to other countries geographically closer to Iran, the report stated, according to the Daily Mail.

The FBI believes Iran prefers to use "radicalized individuals with a variety of ideological backgrounds ... with existing U.S. legal status or U.S. access," including those who "may lack identifiable ties to Iran," the Daily Mail reported.

Iran may spread "graphic imagery" and "news of civilian casualties" to mobilize such terror attacks on U.S. soil," the report noted, according to the Daily Mail.

"Most of the government of Iran's attack plots in the United States involve the potential use of firearms," the report reads, according to the Daily Mail. "Other assassination methods may include stabbings, vehicle rammings, bombings, poisoning, strangling, suffocation, and arson."

To determine these target locations, Iran uses "social media sites, livestreams, publicity, and map applications," it added, the outlet said.

According to the Daily Mail, the report also outlined the Iranian government's communication methods, which it stated could include "meeting in person, leaving cell phones turned off, using code words and burner phones, using end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, and sharing information via cloud accounts."

The intelligence report warned of potential cyberterrorism attempts, including "spear-phishing, email spoofing, and voice cloning to gain access and information for target surveillance," the outlet said.

Law enforcement agencies are advised to monitor for individuals "posing with weapons and imagery associated with terrorism or criminal actors in photos and videos" and the "unusual purchase of military- or law enforcement-style tactical equipment ... in a manner that raises suspicion."

"The FBI, NCTC, and DHS remain concerned that radicalized individuals from a wide variety of ideological backgrounds and grievances, including those with anti-U.S., anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic beliefs may react to high-profile U.S. military activity, such as the conflict with Iran, and seek to commit violence," the report reads, according to the Daily Mail.

The bulletin was reportedly supposed to be sent to state and local authorities nationwide last week, but it was "blocked" by President Donald Trump's White House on Friday, the Daily Mail claimed.

The White House was "concerned about the optics of sending anything out," a senior DHS official told the media outlet. After facing pushback over the decision, the administration allegedly plans to release the report later this week. However, the Daily Mail noted that it is unclear whether the report will include any redactions or edits from the original.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, denied allegations that the report was blocked.

"Nothing was blocked," Jackson told the Daily Mail. "The White House is coordinating closely with all government agencies to ensure information being disseminated is accurate, up to date, and has been properly vetted — even if that means taking additional time to review to ensure nothing is done in a vacuum."

