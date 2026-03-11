'Allows ICE to kick tens of billions' off voter rolls? Schumer’s SAVE Act claims keep getting worse.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is facing intense criticism after making bizarre claims about the SAVE Act, including a gaffe suggesting the bill would disenfranchise "tens of billions" of people.

The legislation, which requires proof of U.S. citizenship for federal voter registration, has become a flash point in the debate over election integrity. While criticizing the bill on Tuesday, Schumer delivered a statement that quickly went viral for its impossible figures.

'There is ZERO validity to these claims.'

“It allows ICE to kick tens of billions of people off the [voter] rolls, off the rolls,” Schumer said, "and they don't tell them until Election Day."

The statement spread quickly online because the figure exceeds the world’s total population. Schumer has repeatedly argued that the SAVE Act, also called the SAVE America Act, would disenfranchise voters.

Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Feb. 6, Schumer claimed, “The SAVE Act would disenfranchise over 21 MILLION Americans."

During his floor remarks in the U.S. Senate on Feb. 9, Schumer claimed, “Millions of American citizens — millions — don’t have access to the paperwork that SAVE would require and would be in danger of getting shut out of our democracy.”

Schumer claimed on CNN later that month the SAVE Act will "purge tens of millions [of] Americans from the voting lists."

On Tuesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected another common Democrat assertion that the SAVE Act would somehow disenfranchise married women.

“There is zero validity to these claims,” Leavitt said Tuesday.

She also claimed, “The SAVE America Act does not prohibit anyone from voting with the exception of illegal aliens.”

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She also pushed back on arguments that minority voters would struggle to comply with documentation requirements.

“I think it’s frankly insulting that the Democrats are saying that there are groups of people in this country who aren't smart enough to update their documentation to allow them to vote.”

