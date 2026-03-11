'Devoted father, passionate teacher' killed amid student prank. But victim's family calls for mercy over justice.

A Georgia high school teacher is dead after an alleged prank went terribly wrong, according to multiple reports. What's more, the teacher's passing came just a day after the school district warned students that previous pranks "have gone too far."

Jason Hughes was a math teacher at North Hall High School, according to the faculty page of the school's website.

Citing the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the New York Times reported that a group of teenagers drove on Friday night to Hughes' home in Gainesville, Georgia, which is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The Times said the teens were "armed with rolls of toilet paper to toss over the trees as part of a good-natured prank."

"Their teacher knew it was coming and couldn’t wait to surprise his students," the Times said, adding that Hughes "slipped and fell into the street" because the "ground outside was slick from rain."

The Times said the group of five teens "jumped in their vehicles and started to drive away," but one of the students ran over Hughes, according to the sheriff's office.

NBC News named 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace as the driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit Hughes.

"As Wallace began driving his pickup truck on North Gate Drive, Hughes tripped and fell into the road and was run over by the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said, according to NBC News.

WAGA-TV reported that Wallace was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Wallace also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

WAGA identified the four other suspects — all 18-year-olds — as Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz. They all were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

All five teenagers were released on bond Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The day before Hughes' death, the Hall County School District specifically warned parents and students on social media about pranks that had previously "gone too far":

As we approach the eagerly awaited spring prom season, we want to take a moment to address an important matter regarding the conduct of our junior and senior students. While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property. In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property. We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property. Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community. It's essential to recognize the serious consequences that can arise from engaging in destructive behavior. Damaging property can lead to criminal charges, not to mention the potential repercussions on your participation in graduation ceremonies and other special events planned for this time of year. We cannot stress enough the importance of making responsible choices and thinking about the long-term impact of your actions. As representatives of your schools, families, teams, clubs, and the Hall County School District, we trust that you will uphold the values of integrity and respect. Let's make this prom season a time of celebration, camaraderie, and positive memories for everyone involved. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and let's work together to ensure a safe and memorable prom season for all.

Wallace said in a Tuesday statement to WXIA that "I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten."

Wallace's family released the following statement:

We are a family in deep remorse and grieving over such a tremendous loss in our North Hall community. Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden. He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact. Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family.

Instead of demanding criminal charges for the suspects, Hughes' family has called for mercy for the teens. The following is their statement obtained by WMAZ-TV:

There was no “confrontation.” Jason knew the students were coming and he was excited and waiting to “catch them” in the act. It had been raining, and he accidentally slipped and fell into the road in front of the vehicle as they were driving away and was hit. The students immediately tried to provide aid until paramedics arrived. Jason loved these students, and they loved him, too. Our family fully supports getting the charges dropped for all involved. This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.

Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh told WSB-TV he talked to Hughes' family about potentially dropping the charges against the teens: "Their request to drop the charges will be given great deference. I was not consulted by law enforcement before these charges were leveled. I will be reviewing the evidence as I should and will be deciding soon."

Commenters on social media seemed largely supportive of the Hughes family’s wishes:

One person said, "I’m so glad this family is calling for the right justice in the midst of a terrible tragedy. I hope the state listens."

A Facebook commenter said, "I truly believe [it] all was a sad turn of events. If the family can forgive and know it was just that, why do we, as outsiders, want these kids to be further punished[?]"

A statement released by a school district spokesperson and obtained by WXIA-TV stated that "our hearts are broken."

"Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues," the press release states. "He gave so much to so many in numerous ways."

The statement adds that "our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family."

According to a GoFundMe campaign, "Jason's life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come," the listing reads.

The crowdfunding campaign — which has raised nearly $475,000 as of Wednesday morning — is seeking donations "to assist his family with immediate expenses and a future college fund for his children."

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

