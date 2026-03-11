Battle over MTG's former seat goes unresolved on election night — but Trump-backed Republican tastes victory

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) called it quits and left office on Jan. 5, leaving Georgia's 14th congressional district up for grabs.

Shawn Harris — a Democratic retired brigadier general who was previously defeated by Greene in a landslide — attempted to take the seat in Tuesday's free-for-all special election. He was, however, thwarted by Clay Fuller, a hard-nosed Republican who served in the Air National Guard and left his role as district attorney to run for Congress.

'TOO BIG TO RIG.'

With over 95% of the votes in as of Wednesday morning, Fuller — whom President Donald Trump characterized as an "America First Patriot" in his endorsement last month — had secured 34.9% of the total vote, reported the Associated Press.

Trump's pick handily outperformed over 10 other Republican contenders, including former Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore, who identified himself on the campaign as "Trump's #1 Defender for Georgia's 14th Congressional District." Moore received 11.6% of the vote.

The other Republican candidates couldn't crack 5%.

Harris, alternatively, managed to secure 37.3% of the vote.

As neither Harris nor Fuller reached the necessary 50% plus one vote to take the district outright, they are headed to a head-to-head runoff election on April 7 where Trump's pick won't have to compete with fellow Republicans.

RELATED: Illegal alien allegedly voted in 2024 federal election, when Trump and Kamala were on the ballot

Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Fuller told reporters at his election night watch party, "I would describe this as an outright win."

"We know that the endorsement from President Trump made a difference in this race, and we're going to go and win it," continued the candidate. "I think it's time that the Republican vote unites and gets a representative to Capitol Hill as soon as possible."

Trump noted just before midnight, "Congratulations to Clay Fuller, of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, on getting such a high percentage of the vote with 12 Republicans running. We want to make the next vote 'TOO BIG TO RIG.' Clay will be a GREAT Congressman — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Notwithstanding his opponent's performance in a crowded Republican field, Harris claimed, "This race isn't over."

"Momentum is real. The coalition is growing," continued Harris. "Let’s finish what we started."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!