Illegal alien allegedly voted in 2024 federal election, when Trump and Kamala were on the ballot

An illegal alien residing in Philadelphia has been charged with unlawfully voting in the 2024 general election, when Republican candidate Donald Trump was running against then-Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday the criminal charges and the arrest of Mahady Sacko, 50.

'Illegal aliens ARE registering to vote in Pennsylvania.'

Sacko, who entered the U.S. in 1998, was previously ordered deported in 2000 but remained in the United States.

He allegedly falsely represented himself as a U.S. citizen to register to vote and cast a ballot in federal elections, after initially registering in January 2005.

Sacko also voted in in federal elections in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020, according the criminal complaint shared by Fox News Digital.

Voting records indicated that Sacko registered as a Democrat, the Philadelphia Inquirer stated.

Sacko, who is from Mauritania, now faces up to five years in prison for his alleged crimes.

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett claims voters were 'disenfranchised' following crushing defeat in key Texas primary

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Sacko in 2007. ICE attempted to deport him, but his Mauritanian passport had expired, and the agency could not obtain one for him. Unable to return Sacko to his home country, he was released from ICE custody and ordered to check in with the agency.

“Sacko voted in person for each of these elections, except for the 2020 primary election, in which he voted by mail. On each occasion, Sacko falsely represented that he was a U.S. citizen,” an FBI special agent wrote in the criminal complaint.

RELATED: ‘Turnaround for the ages’: Trump boasts victory at the southern border — 0 illegal aliens entered in 9 months

Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Conservative activist Scott Presler reacted to the news of Sacko’s arrest.

“The DOJ just indicted an illegal alien for voting in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania,” Presler wrote in a post on social media. “I went a step further & discovered that he’s registered as a democrat in Philadelphia. We have proof. Illegal aliens ARE registering to vote in Pennsylvania.”

“We are getting the data for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania voter rolls before the Department of State does a massive purge,” Presler wrote in a subsequent post. “Now, we know what to look for!”

Sacko’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!