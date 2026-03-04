Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Jasmine Crockett claims voters were 'disenfranchised' following crushing defeat in key Texas primary
March 04, 2026
'People were being disenfranchised.'
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) endured a brutal electoral blow Tuesday night after her opponent James Talarico secured the nomination in the Texas Senate Democratic primary.
Talarico, a more moderate Democrat, decisively won the nomination, dashing Crockett's aspirations for higher political office. With 80% of the vote tallied on Wednesday morning, Talarico sailed through with 53.1% of the vote, while Crockett brought in just 45.6%, according to the New York Times.
Talarico's win may indicate a shift toward a more moderate platform.
Despite Talarico's decisive win, Crockett was quick to blame election fraud.
"We're about to file a lawsuit to keep the voting polls open," Crockett said. "... I can tell you now that people were being disenfranchised."
RELATED: 'Maybe I should endorse Jasmine Crockett': Lauren Boebert jokes with, praises James Talarico amid heated Texas primary
Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Talarico embraced the blue-dog Democrat campaign style, pitching himself as a Christian and appealing to working-class voters. Crockett, on the other hand, exemplified progressivism in full force, modeling herself after Squad members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Despite Crockett's appeal to the progressive faction of the left, Talarico's win may indicate a shift toward a more moderate platform within the Democratic Party.
RELATED: 3 contentious Texas primaries that hang in the balance
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Talarico will now face off against either Attorney General Ken Paxton or incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.