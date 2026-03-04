Jasmine Crockett claims voters were 'disenfranchised' following crushing defeat in key Texas primary

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) endured a brutal electoral blow Tuesday night after her opponent James Talarico secured the nomination in the Texas Senate Democratic primary.

Talarico, a more moderate Democrat, decisively won the nomination, dashing Crockett's aspirations for higher political office. With 80% of the vote tallied on Wednesday morning, Talarico sailed through with 53.1% of the vote, while Crockett brought in just 45.6%, according to the New York Times.

Talarico's win may indicate a shift toward a more moderate platform.

Despite Talarico's decisive win, Crockett was quick to blame election fraud.

"We're about to file a lawsuit to keep the voting polls open," Crockett said. "... I can tell you now that people were being disenfranchised."

Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Talarico embraced the blue-dog Democrat campaign style, pitching himself as a Christian and appealing to working-class voters. Crockett, on the other hand, exemplified progressivism in full force, modeling herself after Squad members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Despite Crockett's appeal to the progressive faction of the left, Talarico's win may indicate a shift toward a more moderate platform within the Democratic Party.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Talarico will now face off against either Attorney General Ken Paxton or incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.

