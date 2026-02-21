'Maybe I should endorse Jasmine Crockett': Lauren Boebert jokes with, praises James Talarico amid heated Texas primary

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado complimented the U.S. Senate campaign of Texas Democrat James Talarico — and even delivered a humorous jab at his opponent, Democrat U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Boebert appeared alongside Talarico on "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday, talking about everything from faith to Talarico's infamously pulled Stephen Colbert interview. Boebert also extended a compliment to the congressman, noting that his Senate candidacy has been impressive and joked about giving him a leg up ahead of the primary against Crockett.

'My concern is not for my campaign, it's for the Constitution.'

"I do want to congratulate you on the success so far in your campaign," Boebert told Talarico before adding, "Maybe I should endorse Jasmine Crockett so you could do a little better!"

Talarico, Maher, and the crowd laughed in response.

Boebert also set the record straight in the aftermath of Talarico's interview with Colbert, noting that Crockett's analysis — that the federal government had nothing to do with the decision to pull the interview — was correct.

“It wasn’t President Trump that canceled your segment," Boebert said. "This is one area where Miss Crockett is correct. This was a decision by the network. They didn’t want to have her on, possibly. They didn’t want to have that equal time.”

Boebert added, "But I also think that the way it was aired — I mean you got over five million views. You raised 2.5 million dollars in 24 hours, so it was a pretty big success for you."

Talarico and Boebert also sparred over the pulled Colbert interview, with the Texas Democrat claiming it was a top-down order from President Donald Trump.

"My concern is not for my campaign, it's for the Constitution," Talarico said.



"Right, but it wasn't the president who said 'Do not allow this to air ...'" Boebert replied. "It was equal share time. It was already in the rules. And that network said, 'We do not want to have the equal share. We don't want to fulfill that part of the rule.'"

