Glenn Beck: America is in a ‘WAR AGAINST EVIL,’ and it's happening right here at home

While the news is rife with reports about missiles and armies, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is urging Americans to wake up to another very serious war we’re facing.

“I am not pushing for or advocating for war, a physical war with Iran or anybody else. But war is not just coming. It is here. And I mean the kind of war that does not use battleships. Everything in the world will become much clearer if you look at things with different eyes. Not political eyes, not partisan eyes, but if you start looking at things through spiritual eyes,” Glenn explains.

While Glenn admits that Americans have been historically dealing with bad policy, that bad policy has turned into “evil” that “has convinced itself that it is righteous.”

“That combination has always been the most dangerous force in all of human history,” he says.

And that combination is on full display in Iran.

“So let me start with the war in Iran. People in Washington are talking about Iran as another just geopolitical rival, another regime that we could possibly negotiate, another government, you know, seeking influence. But the regime in Tehran is not just political,” Glenn says.

“The regime in Iran is built on a theological revolution. The clerics that took over in 1979, they didn’t just overthrow a government. They built a system designed to export their ideology all across the globe,” he explains.

And that ideology includes women being “beaten in the street by the morality police for showing too much hair.”

“Young girls have been dragged into vans, imprisoned, and tortured. We saw it a few years ago when the woman who was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly was killed in prison. How about the 9-year-olds that they are insisting are cool to marry now a 50-year-old guy?” he says.

“When there’s a protest in the streets, thousands are arrested. Thousands are killed. Some protesters are executed publicly. Young men have been hung from cranes. Children are imprisoned. Girls assaulted in prison. You have homosexuals that are thrown off roofs or beheaded in the public square. And it’s all being done in the name of God,” he continues.

But those who believe in what Glenn calls “spiritual blindness” do not only live in Iran or other Muslim countries or practice Islam.

“It’s here in the West in a different form. You know, evil doesn’t come, you know, wearing a Nazi uniform. Rarely, does it? It creeps in quietly. It normalizes things. It confuses moral ideas through ideology,” he explains.

“And if you look at the patterns of history, it’s there over and over again,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.