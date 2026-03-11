Uber’s new ‘Women Preferences’ feature raises the obvious question: What is a woman?

Uber has launched a new feature that allows both women riders and drivers across the U.S. to be matched with other women for trips, ensuring they don’t end up with a potentially dangerous male customer or rider.

While there is an ongoing class action lawsuit against the policy in California, which has been filed by Uber drivers who claim it discriminates against men, they’re rolling out the feature nationwide anyway.

“I think they say something called, like, ‘women-preferred, female-preferred driver,’ because it’s very questionable legal ground here, right? Like, typically you can’t discriminate. Like, you can’t say, ‘Oh, well, ... only women can come into my store, or only men can come into my store.’ It’s usually something that’s a bit frowned upon,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

“It’s usually mostly frowned upon when it’s men saying it. When women say it, it’s, generally speaking, OK, if we can even determine what a woman is,” he continues. “Like, can you imagine the extravaganza there’s going to be when a guy who says he’s a woman tries to pick up a woman and that woman is upset about it?”

“It’s going to be lots of controversy. Lots of good material coming our way here,” he adds.

And while sexual assaults have reportedly decreased over the years, Uber is standing firm in its decision. According to reports from Uber, 5,981 incidents of sexual assault were reported between 2017 and 2018 in the U.S., which decreased to 2,717 between 2021 and 2022.

“So, everything’s fine,” Stu adds.

