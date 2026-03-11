Woman planned to assassinate Trump with gun she stole from her dad, police reports say

A Missouri woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a gun from her dad and, according to the accusations, planned to use it to assassinate President Donald Trump.

On January 4, deputies with the Ozark County Sheriff's Office arrested Johnetta Parsons in Thornfield, about an hour east of Branson, after learning that she had allegedly stolen an SCCY CPX 9mm caliber handgun from her father, Johnny Schofield.

According to Mcnece, Parsons admitted that 'she had stolen the gun ... and was now intending on using it to kill President Trump.'

According to police reports obtained by Blaze News, Schofield called the sheriff's office on December 8, claiming that "he believed his daughter, Johnetta, had stolen a pistol from his nightstand." He further claimed that she had left his residence with the gun still in her possession.

The weapon was reported as stolen in the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System that same day.

Less than a month later, on January 3, the Columbia Police Department in Missouri had located the missing firearm.

CPD told an Ozark County sheriff's deputy that two individuals had shown up at a police station with a car "packed with items" they claimed belonged to "their friend Johnetta," the deputy's supplemental narrative report said. The pair indicated to police that they had agreed to take Johnetta "to St. Louis to drop her off," but that she had left all of her stuff in their vehicle.

"One of the items was a firearm, which was identified as the stolen firearm," the supplemental narrative report added.

A report from CPD confirmed that two women told cops that an individual identified as "Johnetta Parson" had "stashed multiple bags and boxes" in their vehicle and later "began to text them pertaining to a gun being within her property."

At the time, Parsons also communicated with her daughter, Branetta Mcnece, who said her mother was "experiencing a mental crisis," the CPD report said.

According to Mcnece, Parsons admitted that "she had stolen the gun from a family member in Ozark County and was now intending on using it to kill President Trump," the CPD report said.

"She was planning to take the stolen pistol and kill President Trump once she secured a bus ride from the Greyhound station," echoed the Ozark deputy's summary.

By the evening of January 4, Parsons had returned to her father's residence, "upset and irate," and, according to Schofield, "still rambling about her desire to kill the president," the deputy's report added.

Schofield had also told cops that Parsons was "very intoxicated and combative," an incident report said, and he insisted that she be removed from his home and criminally charged for stealing his gun.

"I was provided with screen shots of text messages from Johnetta to Johnny admitting that she had the gun and telling him to report it stolen and her intentions to kill the president," the deputy wrote.

Mcnece told Blaze News that Parsons has often "hallucinated" about Trump. "She feels like Trump has a secret agenda against her, that he's trying to do something against her, and that he's stalking her," Mcnece explained.

Mcnece also claimed that these hallucinations were behind Parsons' disappearance from and reappearance at a Dollar General store in 2021. Ozark County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook at the time about the search for Parsons.

Mcnece claimed Parsons has said that Trump killed one of their family members and stood at the person's "secret grave." "And that's why he's rich and we have no money," Mcnece recalled Parsons saying.

Mcnece further noted that Parsons, who has "never been sober," refuses to see a mental health professional and instead considers alcohol and marijuana "her medicine."

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Parsons’ arrest on a charge of stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, a Class C felony, Ozark County court records show. Bond has been set at $5,000, cash only.

The criminal complaint describes Parsons as a “prior” and “persistent” offender and refers to two previous convictions for theft, both more than 15 years old.

Blaze News contacted the U.S. attorney's office for Western Missouri to see whether federal charges would be filed but did not receive a response.

Presumably on account of the alleged threats against the president, the Ozark deputy reported the case to the Secret Service field office in Chicago. A representative from the office confirmed to Blaze News that the office had received a report about an event associated with Parsons and that the investigation into it is "currently still in progress."

Attempts to contact Schofield and Parsons for comment were unsuccessful.

