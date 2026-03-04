US 'hunted down and killed' Iranian who plotted to assassinate Trump, Hegseth says

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the United States has killed an Iranian who plotted to kill President Donald Trump.

During a Wednesday Pentagon briefing, Hegseth gave reporters the latest military actions with respect to Operation Epic Fury, just days after the United States first struck Iran alongside Israel on Saturday.

'We are fighting to win.'

"Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed," Hegseth said.

"Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh."

RELATED: Lindsey Graham feverishly demands ANOTHER Middle Eastern conflict: 'Fly with Israel'

Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Hegseth also announced that the United States struck and successfully sunk an Iranian warship with a torpedo, emphasizing the operation's successful takedown of the Islamic state's navy.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters," Hegseth said. "Instead it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II."

"Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win."

RELATED: US service member death toll continues to rise amid Operation Epic Fury

Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Hegseth reiterated the United States' objectives to debilitate Iran's military capabilities, in particular its nuclear ambitions.

"As I said Monday, the mission is laser focused," Hegseth said. "Obliterate Iran's missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons."

"Iran will never possess a nuclear bomb," Hegseth added. "Not on our watch. Not ever."

Hegseth did not elaborate on sensitive details or estimated timelines, but Trump has notably predicted a four- or five-week operation in the Gulf.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!