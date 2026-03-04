Lindsey Graham feverishly demands ANOTHER Middle Eastern conflict: 'Fly with Israel'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has long been a cheerleader for U.S. military interventions and/or U.S.-orchestrated regime changes around the globe in countries such as Afghanistan, Cuba, Iraq, Libya, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela. Iran appears, however, to have been a priority target for the senator.

Graham expressed great satisfaction when the U.S. and Israel resumed their bombardment of Iranian targets on Saturday, suggesting that "the biggest change in the Middle East in a thousand years is upon us" and that "if the ayatollah goes down, historic peace advances."

After adding to reporters on Tuesday that regime change in Tehran opens "a gateway to peace," Graham animatedly indicated that he first wants to see the U.S. intervene militarily in another Middle Eastern nation.

'Settle the score, even the account.'

"One thing to President Trump, in case you're watching. In 1983, Ronald Reagan sent Marines and sailors to try to police and deal with the Lebanese civil war," said Graham. "They were at the end of the runway. Hezbollah attacked the Marine barracks, killed 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and wounded 100 others. Ronald Reagan, who I admire and love, withdrew and never did anything about it."

The senator suggested that President Donald Trump should settle the 43-year-old score.

"I'm calling on President Trump today: Join Israel to attack Hezbollah. Avenge the Marines. America never forgets," said Graham, identifying alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "assets" in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, as potential U.S. targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday that Beirut "must understand that Hezbollah is dragging them into a war that is not theirs."

Israeli forces have in recent days seized control of additional strategic positions and exchanged fire with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces indicated that they have bombed numerous Hezbollah targets across the country and assassinated numerous hostile officials, including Abu Hamza Rami, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Lebanon sector.

Graham, who is running for re-election in America, implored Trump to "come up with a new operation called 'Semper Fi.' Fly with Israel and go after Hezbollah who has American blood on its hands."

"Not only take the mothership of Iran down," continued the senator, "also take the proxy of Hezbollah. Settle the score, even the account."

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was among those who criticized Graham over his warmongering, stating, "Lindsey hasn't seen a fist fight that he hasn't wanted to turn into a bombing raid. So I just take it with a grain of salt, dude."

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre wrote, "Yeah, this is going well."