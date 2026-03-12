Gene Simmons' advice for celeb activists Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo: 'Shut the f**k up'

Musician Gene Simmons minced no words when asked about Hollywood's opinions on current political matters.

During a street interview in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, the KISS co-founder was asked about how other celebrities have commented on the recent American bombings in Iran.

'Nobody's interested in your opinions.'

Specifically, a reporter from TMZ asked Simmons about Ben Stiller and others criticizing President Trump "over this war thing."

Tongue lashing

From the jump, Simmons was ready to let everyone know what he thinks.

"Yeah. Because everybody in the world should listen what actors and comedians say because they're so qualified," the rock star said sarcastically.

"Basically, shut the f**k up," he firmly stated. "Do your art, and shut up. Nobody's interested in your opinions. That includes me, who I vote for, [and] who I like."

Simmons, now 76, then posed a simple question to celebrities:

"Who the f**k do you think you are?"

Ruffalo rebuffed

The musician may have put some thought into the topic beforehand, showing that even after 50 years as a platinum-selling artist, he still seemingly has his feet on the ground.

"People in America work hard for their living, and they don't want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces. It's time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole and just do your art. Nobody cares what you think. I don't," he added.

Simmons, real name Chaim Witz, then targeted actor Mark Ruffalo — who is rather outspoken about his left-wing politics — and gave another sarcastic rebuff.

"What will Mark Ruffalo ... what does Mark think about politics? I don't care," he confirmed, telling the reporter that celebrities should likely stay out of politics, or instead, one should "go to Kylie Jenner and ask her what she thinks of the war so far."

Pot, meet kettle?

Simmons has made public statements that could be considered political, however. For example, he chimed in during the COVID-19 era and said, "If you're willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy," telling listeners of the Rock N Roll Channel to "stay away from evil people who don't care about your health."

KISS released it's first studio album in 1974, releasing an album near-annually until 1992. The band's time wound down with albums in 1997, 1998, 2009, and 2012.

According to the RIAA, KISS has sold more than 25 million album copies and has the most gold-certified records (30) of any group ever.

