​Tarantino torches 'Pulp Fiction' actress for crying 'racist' — 30 years later: 'You took the money'

An actress who starred in one of Quentin Tarantino's biggest films says his writing is "creepy."

Rosanna Arquette, 66, is taking issue with "Pulp Fiction" more than 30 years after its release, telling the press that she is "over" how Tarantino includes the use of the N-word in his scripts.



'Do you feel this way now? Very possibly.'

In an interview published by the Times on Saturday, Arquette said that while "Pulp Fiction" is a great piece of cinema, aspects of Tarantino's writing should not be considered art.

"It's iconic, a great film on a lot of levels," she began. "But personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It's not art, it's just racist and creepy."

Q's A

The strong critique garnered near-immediate response from Tarantino, who wrote a letter to Arquette on Monday taking shots at her for showing a lack of "class" and "honor."

"I hope the publicity you're getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?" Tarantino recalled.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TCM

"Do you feel this way now? Very possibly. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor," the director continued.

"There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished," Tarantino concluded.

The letter, published by Variety, ended simply with "Congratulations" before the sign-off "Q."

No 'Fiction' friction

Strangely enough, Arquette had reunited with "Pulp Fiction" cast members as recently as April 2024 for a 30th anniversary screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre without issue.

Regarding Tarantino's use of the racial slur, Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in six of his films, has repeatedly defended the director's dialogue choices. Not only has Jackson said, "There's no dishonesty in anything that [Quentin] writes or how people talk, feel, or speak [in his movies]," but he also stood up for his colleague by comparing him to other art forms.



"When you have a song that says N-word in it 300 times, nobody says s**t," he said in 2019.

Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage

Sour taste

Arquette played "Jody" in "Pulp Fiction," the wife of heroin dealer Lance. She told the Times that she is still sour about the movie because she was denied a box-office percentage.

"I'm the only person who didn't get a back end [a share of the takings]. Everybody made money except me," she said, blaming producer Harvey Weinstein rather than Tarantino.

Arquette was one of Weinstein's original accusers of sexual coercion.

