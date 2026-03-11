'Massive scheme': Federal visa fraud indictment in Dallas intensifies pressure on Abbott over H-1B visas

As more people begin to investigate potential fraud in the legal immigration system in the United States, many major cases of alleged fraud are finally getting the attention they deserve.

The Dallas Express reported Tuesday on an ongoing case started in May 2025 involving "two Texas residents ... originally from Pakistan, a law firm, and a business entity" who are "charged by indictment with conspiracy to defraud the United States, visa fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy."

'These advertisements were placed in order to satisfy a Department of Labor requirement to offer the position to United States citizens before hiring foreign nationals.'

According to a Department of Justice press release, Abdul Hadi Murshid, Muhammad Salman Nasir, the Law Offices of D. Robert Jones PLLC, and Reliable Ventures Inc. "engaged in a scheme to commit visa fraud to enrich themselves and others, and to cause individuals to fraudulently obtain entry into and immigration status in the United States."

Photographer: Desiree Rios/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Murshid and Nasir are also charged with unlawfully obtaining and attempting to obtain United States citizenship, according to the DOJ.

The scheme allegedly involved exploiting the EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B visa programs, including placing advertisements in a daily periodical for nonexistent jobs. The DOJ explains, "These advertisements were placed in order to satisfy a Department of Labor requirement to offer the position to United States citizens before hiring foreign nationals."

“These defendants are charged with engaging in extensive measures to hide a massive, multi-year, immigration fraud scheme through which they reaped substantial personal financial gain,” Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham said. “Pursuing criminal charges to deter and punish this type of flagrant disregard for the lawful immigration process is a top priority of this Office.”///

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) quoted the Dallas Express' report, saying, "Finally, the feds are cracking down on their H-1B visa fraud in Dallas. H-1B visas are issued only by the federal government. That said, I was the first Governor to halt any state entity from applying for H-1B visa workers. More to come on this."

However, many comments pointed out the governor's past openness to legal immigration as his state continues to fill with H-1B and other visa holders.

"You haven’t done this so you’re still contributing to the displacement of highly skilled Texas workers," Virgil Bierschwale, a candidate for the Senate Texas seat, wrote, including a graphic that encourages prioritizing hiring Texans in state contracts.

"Texas leads the nation with H-1B visas thanks to you," former congressional candidate Valentina Gomez snapped at Abbott.

Texas has closely followed California in the number of approved H-1B visas in recent years. In 2025 alone, Texas brought in over 83,200 H-1B visas, while California crossed the 100,000 threshold, according to an analysis of Department of Labor data performed by Blaze News.

The Dallas Express reported that while it is unclear when the case will head to trial, the final pretrial conference is set for September 4, 2026.

