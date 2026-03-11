Democrats hijack Jesse Jackson’s funeral to push their agenda — but Jackson’s son isn’t having it

What was supposed to be a solemn farewell quickly turned political.

Despite a direct request from Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. asking mourners to leave politics out of the funeral service for his father, several high-profile Democrats used the occasion to deliver pointed political remarks.

“Over the weekend, they decided to hijack the funeral service for Reverend Jesse Jackson to push their radical ideologies. Now you’re probably thinking, well, Jesse Jackson was very, very political. Jesse Jackson was very radical,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“According to his son, that was the last thing that he wanted. So let’s back up a bit. Several weeks ago, after Jesse Jackson had passed, his son Jesse Jackson Jr. warned people not to bring politics to his funeral service,” she says.

“Do not bring your politics out of respect to Reverend Jesse Jackson and the life that he lived to these homegoing services. Come respectful, and come to say thank you. But these homegoing services are welcome to all: Democrat, Republican, liberal, and conservative, right-wing, left-wing,” his son announced.

“Because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American. We only ask people to come and be respectful in the context of the extraordinary life that he lived,” he added.

“Seems very clear, a very clear and polite warning from Jesse Jackson Jr. But you guys are going to be shocked to hear, Democrats didn’t care,” Gonzales comments, before playing a clip of former President Barack Obama from the funeral.

“Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions. Another setback to the idea of the rule of law. Each day we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other and that some Americans count more than others,” Obama said.

“And that some don’t even count at all. Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated, and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength. We see science and expertise denigrated while ignorance and dishonesty and cruelty and corruption are reaping untold rewards every single day,” he continued.

But Obama wasn’t the only one.

Kamala Harris also took the stage at Jackson’s funeral to ignore his son’s pleas.

“So let me just say, I predicted a lot about what’s happening right now,” Harris said, laughing.

Former President Joe Biden also joined in — though his contribution was mostly unintelligible.

“I’ve forgotten how much I enjoyed watching these clips, and honestly, I enjoy them much more that he’s not president because it was terrifying when he was president,” Gonzales comments.

However, Jesse Jackson’s son did not enjoy their speeches as much as Gonzales did.

“I listened for several hours of three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson. He maintained a tense relationship with the political order. Not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message,” Jackson said in response.

“The demands of speaking for the least of these, those who were disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected. Demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent prophetic voice,” he added.

