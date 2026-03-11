Thugs seen laughing, smiling on video apparently after they ganged up on, assaulted, stabbed lone victim in mall restroom

Stabbing suspects are seen laughing and smiling on surveillance video apparently after they ganged up on a lone victim in a Maryland mall restroom.

Montgomery County Police in a Monday news release said a male victim around noon Feb. 4 entered the Wheaton Mall in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road and went to a restroom.

'And you wonder why I need a 30-round magazine?'

While inside the restroom, police said seven suspects armed with knives approached him, assaulted him, and stabbed him in the arm before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment at an area hospital, police said.

Police said they are looking for five unknown Hispanic juvenile males and two unknown black juvenile males; authorities are calling the incident a first-degree assault.

Police released video below showing surveillance clips of the suspects in the mall. One clip shows the suspects entering a restroom and then running out of the restroom and down a hallway. A subsequent clip shows some of the suspects smiling and laughing as they walk down what appears to be the same hallway.

RELATED: Blaze News original: 19 nauseating times cowardly thugs ganged up on — and savagely beat up — lone victims

Police said those with information regarding the suspects or this crime are asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

Police added that a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the suspects' arrest, and tips may remain anonymous.

A number of commenters under WJLA-TV's Facebook post about the incident posted rather pointed reactions:

"They won't be smiling for long," one user declared.

"This is why I go NOWHERE without my legal semi-automatic hole puncher," another commenter said. "This story would have read very different[ly] with a few obituaries and some shiny personalized bracelets for the rest. Sharing is caring."

"And this is why I stay strapped," another user noted.

"And you wonder why I need a 30-round magazine?" another commenter offered.

"That's why we carry our guns and MUST use them at times like this ... stopping threats, teaching lessons to filthy criminals, [deterring] crime, and protecting ourselves," another user said. "It's time We The People make it like the good [old] days."

"That’s when you draw your pistol and tell them about the lack of wisdom in bringing a knife to a gunfight," another commenter stated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!