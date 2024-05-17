Blaze News original: 19 nauseating times cowardly thugs ganged up on — and savagely beat up — lone victims

Left-wing violence seemed to spike along with mindless outrage after Donald Trump's election as president in 2016, and leading the way was Antifa — self-appointed social justice warriors hell bent on making others' lives a living hell on the streets if their leftist causes aren't obeyed.

Antifa's "uniform" always has been comically consistent: masks and often dark glasses and goggles to disguise their identities, along with dark clothing and boots. Armed with sticks, bats, and hammers, the marauding leftists gather in packs and are ready to fight and primed to destroy. Oh, and the more of them there are, the more courageous they get. Funny how that works.

There are few things more stomach-turning than the sight of large groups of thugs getting violent with lone victims — because all of us know deep down that if you get almost any of them one on one and away from the safety of their pack, their tunes would quickly change.

The height of their bravery happens when they encounter lone individuals who haven't a prayer of escaping unscathed. Blaze News readers won't soon forget what Antifa did to conservative journalist Andy Ngo in 2019. Content warning: language:

But it hasn't been just Antifa. During the Black Lives Matter summer of 2020, a bunch of stunning and brave leftists got themselves in large groups and tried out straight-up intimidation against outnumbered victims. Videos showing them harassing outdoor restaurant patrons who refuse to raise their fists in George Floyd solidarity are painful and embarrassing to watch four years later:

Their tactics and cruel bravado seemed to catch on. Sadly, it would seem your garden-variety leftists and everyday crooks discovered that they, too, can strut around in packs and gang up on anybody they want.

There are few things more stomach-turning than the sight of large groups of thugs getting violent with lone victims — because all of us know deep down that if you get almost any of them one on one and away from the safety of their pack, their tunes would quickly change.

Here are 19 of those nauseating moments:

5 suspects — one only 14 years old — charged in brutal beating outside convenience store; victim says one told him 'Black Lives Matter' as he kicked him in face The victim in the June 14, 2020, attack in Klein, Texas, was waiting to buy some items when a group tried to cut in line, KTRK-TV reported. "I looked over and said, 'There's a line for a reason,'" the victim recounted to the station. After he paid and left, the group met him in the parking lot and took turns kicking and punching him, the station said. The victim told KTRK he just took the beating; video of the attack shows he didn't fight back or protect himself. The victim added that one attacker told him, "Black Lives Matter, [expletive]," as he kicked him in the face.

Gang of 30 to 40 ATV riders surround, severely beat up 82-year-old motorist who was out to 'pick up a turkey' before Thanksgiving The senseless attack took place in Boston in November 2021. The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized but was expected to survive, police told WCVB-TV. The victim's daughter told the station her dad "wasn't doing anything wrong. He's simply traveling somewhere, and then he gets attacked, and it's heartbreaking for us to know that it's not safe for our 82-year-old father to be out by himself. Discouraged at humanity in general to know that someone — or more than someone — can get together and beat on a defenseless elderly man."

Mob of 7 to 11 stomps to death nightclub security guard described as 'family-oriented man' and father of 2 The deadly attack took place last July in Hollywood. “The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group — for unknown reasons — confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street, at which time the group advanced and kicked and stomped him to death," LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo told KTLA-TV. A friend of victim Daniel Sandifer added to the station, “It was brutal, that shouldn’t even happen. They should’ve just let it go, just walk away. He had a life to live. I don’t know how they felt, but ... he got two kids to go home to. Now he can’t even see his kids no more.”

A dozen 'animalistic' teen thugs, some with guns, randomly beat up man minding his own business outside store The apparently random attack occurred in July 2023 when more than a dozen teens in three stolen cars pulled into a Cleveland gas station. Some of them walked up to a 34-year-old man sitting against the outer wall of the station store and began throwing punches, Cleveland.com reported. At one point, an attacker lifted the man off his feet and body-slammed him to the ground. The teens were later arrested on charges ranging from receiving stolen property to felonious assault and aggravated rioting, the outlet said. Four of them already had pending cases in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, Cleveland.com said, adding that three were previously arrested in stolen cars and the fourth was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond called the attack “animalistic."

Gang of teens brutally beat up HS student who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, use of just 1 arm, victim's mother says: 'He couldn't fight back even if he wanted to' A blurred clip of the attack shows a gang of students jumping on and pummeling the victim in the gymnasium of North Clayton High School, which is about 17 minutes south of Atlanta. The mother of the victim told WSB-TV in its November 2022 story that she saw no teachers anywhere near the mob-like attack, and she wants criminal charges brought against her son's assailants. The beating lasted several minutes, and she said her son suffered bruises and cuts on his face, WSB noted: “His leg was injured ... he couldn’t walk out of the school yesterday. I had to almost carry him out to the car.” The victim also suffered a serious epileptic seizure when he got home that his mother said lasted about three minutes and was likely related to the attack, WSB reported.

Group of 7 to 8 teens pummel Fox News meteorologist on NYC subway train after he defended elderly man they were hassling The January 2023 attack against Adam Klotz took place when was returning home after watching a New York Giants playoff game. Klotz, 37, told the teens to stop harassing an elderly man, after which they beat up Klotz. "They had me on the ground," he said in a video showing bruises on his face. "My ribs are all bruised up, too. They got their hits in." Police detained three of the teens — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — then let them go. A New York Police Department spokesperson said, "Juvenile reports were prepared, and their parents were called to pick them up."

Teens beat husband, father so brutally in unprovoked attack that part of his skull has to be removed to relieve pressure on his bleeding brain The June 2022 attack took place on a Philadelphia street while the 53-year-old victim was walking to a concert venue. Two males and two females, ages 15 to 17, attacked the victim, identified only as Benjamin, WPVI-TV reported, adding that police said they went through his pockets and took his car keys, house keys, and credit cards. His wife got a call from the hospital saying he suffered severe head trauma with a brain bleed, WTXF said, adding that medics first thought he was hit by a car. "They easily could have killed him," his wife added to WPVI. The foursome were arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, unauthorized use of property, and related offenses, WPVI said.

Mob of teens viciously beat up off-duty NYC firefighter who was walking his dog The July 2021 attack took place when the 44-year-old victim was walking his 3-year-old Labradoodle named Dylan at Juniper Valley Park in Queens. He reportedly asked a group of "at least 100" teens to stop launching illegal fireworks at the park and jumping the fence of a daycare center across from the park, the New York Post said. "One kid took his shirt off and said, 'It's Fight Night!' He said he was 19 and said, 'I could fight you.' Everyone took their cellphones out. There were cellphones everywhere," the man told the Post. "They all came at me. ... A kid came up behind me and hit me in the back of the head with a bottle, and I let go of the dog." The attackers knocked the father of three to the ground, repeatedly punching and kicking him. Police said no arrests had been made.

At least 6 punks gang up on 14-year-old, punching and stomping him until he's left curled up in a ball on sidewalk The December 2021 attack took place during broad daylight on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East 174th Street in the Bronx. Video shows the attackers repeatedly punching and stomping the victim. Emergency medical services took the boy to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a broken nose and then released, WPIX-TV said. Police said one of the suspects stole the boy’s cell phone before the attackers left the scene, the station added. Oh, and no one intervened.

5 thugs — all juveniles — surround, beat up 15-year-old boy on Philly subway platform in middle of day, steal his stuff The March 2023 attack took place on the Septa Platform at 1400 John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 4 p.m. when several juveniles surrounded him. Police said one of the males punched the victim in the face and took his phone while the other males hit and kicked the victim and took other items from him. More than a few social media commenters noted the suspects' apparent young ages, particularly the male in the middle of the composite image wearing the "1977" hoodie. "Suspect 3 looks like a baby!!" one commenter exclaimed. "This is so bad!!"

6 teen males gang up on 78-year-old woman, surround her, throw her to ground, rob her, then run off — on Valentine's Day Margaret Schultz told KENS-TV she was walking to an H-E-B grocery store in San Antonio to buy food for her dog a few months ago when the attack took place. Someone saw the attack and called police; Schultz said that they stole from her an envelope containing $900. “They could have killed me,” he noted.

Antifa cowards surround lone woman of color, try to steal her American flag, pull her to ground by her hair — but she refuses to let go The October 2020 attack took place in Portland and showed the left-wing militants possessing what most would assume was a distinct physical and numerical advantage over the lone woman — but they failed to wrestle the flag from her.

5 Antifa scumbags armed with batons gang up on man, beat him silly in alley — and their 'comrades' demand reporter not record attack The December 2020 attack took place in Sacramento amid a Proud Boys protest. Scott Rodd — the state government reporter for CapRadio News — was there to document the violence as Antifa showed up, too. Rodd caught the moment one guy was verbally antagonizing Antifa, after which the militant leftists rushed him in an alley and beat him with batons. "Multiple counter-protesters blocked me and demanded I not film," Rodd added in his tweet. "I said (through a gas mask) I'm press and just doing my job." One leftist is heard hollering at Rodd, "Do not film! Do not film! Do not film this!" as open black umbrellas attempt to block him from recording. When the beating ends, Rodd captures an image of the victim sprawled on the concrete and struggling to stand.

5 masked thugs gang up on street vendor, brutally attack and rob him in front of his 8-year-old daughter with special needs Last September's broad-daylight attack took place in south Los Angeles where Jose Carbajal was selling T-shirts and other merchandise. He told KTLA-TV that when his attackers approached him, he felt what could have been a gun pressed against him before he was thrown to the ground. The robbers made off with some of Carbajal’s merchandise, but they also stole $2,200, his car registration, his passport, and his debit card, which the robbers used to purchase gas, KTLA added. Carbajal — a single father — told the station the attack went down right in front of his daughter, who has autism. “My message to them is may God continue to bless them,” he told KTLA in Spanish. “One day, it will not go so well. All of these people out here, we all work very hard to sustain life for our families, as I do for my daughter. What they did was something not very kind.”

Gang of teenage thugs brutally beat up 15-year-old for his 'Yeezy' footwear; bystanders post 'disturbing' video on social media instead of intervening Investigators said last June's attack unfolded at a basketball court in Haverford Township, Delaware County in Pennsylvania, at about 9:15 p.m. One video shows a number of teenagers punching and kicking the victim while he was on the ground. Soon, he was able to run away from the attackers and knock on the door of a home in the neighborhood, after which the resident called 911. The suspects — who range in age from 14 to 17 years old — face aggravated assault, robbery, and other related charges, police said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!