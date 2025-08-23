The radical left is poisoning our schools — here's how we fight back

Two hundred and fifty years ago, my great-grandmother’s great-grandfather pledged his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor to help forge this great nation.

In the centuries since, Americans have celebrated triumphs, endured hardships, and mourned tragedies. Our union, like Old Glory herself, bears scars — marks of a nation that is imperfect but resilient.

We must advocate for an education that promotes building and creating, that equips young people with the tools to succeed in a complex world.

While the United States was founded on a bedrock of Enlightenment values and principles, they are under ideological assault — not from external enemies, but from within our own K-12 schools.

In order for us to preserve this constitutional republic for posterity, we must not only expose these destructive far-left, anti-Western-civilization ideologies and their adherents, but we must also counter them by offering a better vision — one rooted in the timeless principles that built this nation and can guide future generations.

We need to fight for a “more perfect union” that is noticeably better today than yesterday. Unfortunately, Wormtongue has the ear of education.

History hijacked

Cloaked under the guise of “culture” and “history,” ethnic studies is a far-left political programming that brings together a “Red-Green Alliance” bent on ending capitalism and overturning stability.

Proponents such as the teachers' unions, Black Lives Matter, the Democratic Socialists of America, and anti-Israel activists are using K-12 schools to advance their agenda by seeding their radical ideology into curriculums and training the youth to be social justice street activists.

Based on cultural Marxist Paulo Freire’s work, ethnic studies teaches children to obsess over their identities, find oppression and racism in every corner of society, and resent those who are perceived to have more “privilege” than them.

It then presents students with a new set of “heroes” and idols such as the Black Panther Party, the Third World Liberation Front, and even Che Guevara.

RELATED: 'Critical theory is the framework' used to train teachers: K-12 public schools 'saturated' with CRT

mj0007/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Ethnic studies then offers a utopian vision, promising “liberation” through street activism and the relentless critique and dismantling of societal norms — a process eerily reminiscent of Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

This corrosive ideology thrives on destruction, not creation. It fuels resentment and division, teaching children to see themselves and their neighbors as victims or villains in an endless struggle.

Future forged

Despite this, we can do better. We need to do better. We must advocate for an education that promotes building and creating, that equips young people with the tools to succeed in a complex world.

American youth are hungry for meaningful change, lasting self-confidence, and inspirational leadership. They deserve to be taught what it takes to be successful, what it means to be American, and what it requires.

It starts with faith — the belief in things hoped for but not yet seen, like a “more perfect union.” Young people need to trust that their future, and the future of this nation, can be shaped through their efforts. They should be encouraged to dream boldly and believe in their potential to achieve greatness — but to be humble enough to admit their mistakes.

There needs to be a renewal of integrity and an emphasis on valuing a person of his word, someone who means what he says and says what he means. This fosters societal trust, which is a hallmark of a thriving culture.

The sacrifices made today — whether time, comfort, or ease — pave the way for the outcomes we seek tomorrow.

Additionally, high societal trust requires taking on great responsibility. We need to help the youth understand that there is fulfillment in taking ownership over their own actions and the consequences that follow. As much has been given, much is required in return.

Prioritizing effort is also essential. A commitment to hard work and quality repetition forges habits and automaticity, and this leads to competence. Moreover, making the little things matter can be the difference between success and failure.

Finally, we must assist the youth in learning that making proper sacrifices is crucial to stable, long-term successes. The sacrifices made today — whether time, comfort, or ease — pave the way for the outcomes we seek tomorrow. Success is a byproduct of the right sacrifices at the right time.

Republic renewed

Two and a half centuries ago, the founders put everything they had on the line to establish this republic. It is now upon us and our children to keep it.

By teaching faith, integrity, responsibility, effort, and sacrifice, we empower American youth to make today better than yesterday — and to shape a future that honors the sacrifices of those who came before us.

America’s children deserve a vision that uplifts, not one that tears down.

Let’s give them the tools to build a nation that, while scarred, remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for all — a renewed and reinvigorated “shining city upon a hill.”