'I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity!': Mickey Rourke blasts 'embarrassing' GoFundMe plea

Actor Mickey Rourke says asking for handouts is not his style.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was created by sources close to Rourke who claimed he needed help paying back rent on his Los Angeles home in order to avoid eviction.

''I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger.'

The fundraiser page was organized by Liya-Joelle Jones for the benefit of Kimberly Hines, the page says. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jones is Hines' assistant, and Hines has been Rourke's manager for nearly a decade.

Under the gun

"Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing," the fundraiser wrote.

Stating that Rourke's "full permission" was given, the page said he needed $60,000 to avoid losing his home. Now, with donations at over $100,000, the campaign has been paused after Rourke posted a video to his Instagram page denouncing the fund.

"I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger," Rourke began, with his dog on his lap.

"I don't understand it," the actor continued. "I wouldn't know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years. My life is very simple. I don't go to outside sources like that. And yeah, it is embarrassing," he added.

Rourke explained that he would never approve a charitable cause for his benefit, and urged fans and supporters to stop giving money and seek refunds.

Anger management

Since the video was posted late Monday, Hines has spoken out about the campaign despite both her and Jones reportedly posting the page "with Mickey's permission."

In a phone call with the Hollywood Reporter, Hines said that in 48 hours, her management team had paid for Rourke to move into a hotel, have his clothing packed, and put his belongings in a storage unit.

"All of this is being paid for by his management team, which is me," Hines said. "We said, 'Mickey, there's some people that want to help you out.' He's like, 'OK, great.' I don't think he understood, and now it's taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out," she went on.

Photo by Panayotis Tzamaros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After confirming the fundraiser was legitimate, Hines further explained that the locks were being changed on Rourke's home as she spoke, and she was setting him up with an apartment in Koreatown.

Return to sender

Hines blamed the state of Rourke's home on the property owner, who allegedly raised the rent from $5,200 to $7,000 in mid-2024. The house was allegedly littered with black mold, had no running water, and was heavily damaged.

Hines added that Rourke told her he had been receiving calls from all over the world asking to give him money, and she told him to let them help. However, before stating that Rourke "has to say" that he did not know who started the fund, she was happy to return the money to donors if he would not accept it.

"This money has been to help Mickey. If Mickey doesn't want the money, the money will go back. It's putting me in a very bad position where now I'm financing his move and the hotel and the movers and his storage. Mickey was cool with getting help the other day. And now Mickey’s like, 'I'm not taking charity.'"

