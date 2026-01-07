Creep state: Corgan claims feds helped sideline rock

Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan says he was approached by government entities during the George W. Bush administration.

According to the singer, he is familiar with several instances of musicians being compromised and protected by the industry due to their willingness to play ball.

'I've been approached by elements of the US government.'

The Smashing Pumpkins were among the most popular bands in the 1990s, with three records achieving at least platinum-selling status and 1995's "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" reaching diamond status.

Now, among other ventures, Corgan hosts "The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan" podcast and recently had writer Conrad Flynn as his guest. The pair discussed dark influences in Hollywood culture, which led Corgan to reveal that he himself had been approached by the government in past decades.

Siamese scheme

"At different times, I've been approached by elements of the U.S. government to be involved in things that were just way above my pay grade," he explained. "I've never talked about them in any depth publicly, but I've had experiences where I would find myself in a room with people and think, 'Why are they talking to me?' It was something out of, like, 'Eyes Wide Shut,'" Corgan said, referring to the movie about the occult.

Corgan explained that his experiences led to interactions with government officials hoping to capitalize on his influence.

"All I can say is I've experienced supernatural things and I've experienced things where I've had elements of the U.S. government reach out to me because they somehow want to hook my influence, which is not that great, into whatever they're after."

Chart of the deal

This led the singer to speak on the music industry, which is "certainly [his] area of expertise," while adding the notion that "there are elements in popular music where people have been compromised, knowingly."

"They were offered kind of a Faustian bargain. Pick door No .1 and we're going to push you to the moon. ... There are people who are protected, and they get every benefit of that protection, and I know it because I know the game, because I've lived it. And there are other people where they just, they decide to press a button and throw them off the ship."

Some of these musicians may have been dumped for bad behavior, Corgan admitted, but in "other cases," he said, it was likely because "they won't do the bidding that people want them to do."

Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Disarmed

The culmination of political influence on music — particularly rock music — resulted in the severe lack of edgy rock artists since the turn of the millennium.

"Here we are 25 years into the 21st century, and rock couldn't be less of an influence on the on the social political order," Corgan continued, noting how influential the genre was in the second half of the 1900s.

"Does anybody think that that's kind of strange? That somebody decided to push a button somewhere and make sure that people like myself don't say certain things any more?"

Corgan soon cut the conversation short, telling his guest he was not willing to directly state what he was asked and by whom.